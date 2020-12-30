DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution
2020-12-30 / 17:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG|
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Postal code: |45131 |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|City: |Essen |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United |
|States of America (USA) |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|22 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|New | 0.11 %| 5.24 %| 5.34 %| 46988336|
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|Previous | 0.09 %| 7.88 %| 7.96 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE000A2NBX80| 0| 51145| 0.00 %| 0.11 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 51145 | 0.11 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
+----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Right to |N/A |N/A | 2409325| 5.13 %|
|Recall | | | | |
+----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 2409325| 5.13 %|
+----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|
|nt |date |conversion|settlement|absolute| %|
| | |period | | | |
+--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+
|Swaps |29/01/2021 -|N/A |Cash | 50599| 0.11 %|
| |31/08/2023 | | | | |
+--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+
| | | |*Total* | 50599| 0.11 %|
+--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|BofAML EMEA | %| %| %|
|Holdings 2 | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|ML UK Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|International, | | | |
|LLC. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|Group Holdings I, | | | |
|L.L.C. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|BofA Securities | %| %| %|
|Europe SA | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|BAC North America | %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
