DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-30 / 17:59 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG| +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Postal code: |45131 | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |City: |Essen | | |Germany | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on | | |subsidiary level | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation | |City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United | |States of America (USA) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |22 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ | |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number| | | rights| rights| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ |New | 0.11 %| 5.24 %| 5.34 %| 46988336| +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ |Previous | 0.09 %| 7.88 %| 7.96 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000A2NBX80| 0| 51145| 0.00 %| 0.11 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 51145 | 0.11 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| | | |period | absolute| | +----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Right to |N/A |N/A | 2409325| 5.13 %| |Recall | | | | | +----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 2409325| 5.13 %| +----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in| |nt |date |conversion|settlement|absolute| %| | | |period | | | | +--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+ |Swaps |29/01/2021 -|N/A |Cash | 50599| 0.11 %| | |31/08/2023 | | | | | +--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+ | | | |*Total* | 50599| 0.11 %| +--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%| | | at least 3%| through| or more)| | | or more)| instruments| | | | | (if at least| | | | | 5% or more)| | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Bank of America | %| %| %| |Corporation | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |NB Holdings | %| %| %| |Corporation | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |BofAML Jersey | %| %| %| |Holdings Limited | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |BofAML EMEA | %| %| %| |Holdings 2 | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |ML UK Capital | %| %| %| |Holdings Limited | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Merrill Lynch | %| %| %| |International | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Bank of America | %| %| %| |Corporation | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |NB Holdings | %| %| %| |Corporation | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Merrill Lynch | %| %| %| |International, | | | | |LLC. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Merrill Lynch | %| %| %| |Group Holdings I, | | | | |L.L.C. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |BofA Securities | %| %| %| |Europe SA | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Bank of America | %| %| %| |Corporation | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |NB Holdings | %| %| %| |Corporation | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |BAC North America | %| %| %| |Holding Company | | | |

December 30, 2020 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)