Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/30/2020 | 12:00pm EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG 
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of 
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of 
Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-30 / 17:59 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Instone Real Estate Group AG| 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Grugaplatz 2-4              | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |45131                       | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|City:                         |Essen                       | 
|                              |Germany                     | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03        | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on    | 
| |subsidiary level                                            | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation                     | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United    | 
|States of America (USA)                                       | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|22 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|             |% of voting|% of voting|  Total of| Total number| 
|             |     rights|     rights| both in %|    of voting| 
|             |attached to|    through|   (7.a. +|       rights| 
|             |     shares|instruments|     7.b.)|  pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|  (total of|          | Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|    7.b.1 +|          |             | 
|             |           |     7.b.2)|          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|New          |     0.11 %|     5.24 %|    5.34 %|     46988336| 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|Previous     |     0.09 %|     7.88 %|    7.96 %|            /| 
|notification |           |           |          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE000A2NBX80|          0|       51145|     0.00 %|      0.11 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |         51145          |         0.11 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of   |Expiration or |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrument|maturity date |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|          |              |period      |   absolute|           | 
+----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Right to  |N/A           |N/A         |    2409325|     5.13 %| 
|Recall    |              |            |           |           | 
+----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|          |              |*Total*     |    2409325|     5.13 %| 
+----------+--------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+ 
|Type of |Expiration  |Exercise  |Cash or   |  Voting|   Voting| 
|instrume|or maturity |or        |physical  |  rights|rights in| 
|nt      |date        |conversion|settlement|absolute|        %| 
|        |            |period    |          |        |         | 
+--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+ 
|Swaps   |29/01/2021 -|N/A       |Cash      |   50599|   0.11 %| 
|        |31/08/2023  |          |          |        |         | 
+--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+ 
|        |            |          |*Total*   |   50599|   0.11 %| 
+--------+------------+----------+----------+--------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Name              | % of voting|  % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                  |  rights (if|       rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                  | at least 3%|      through|        or more)| 
|                  |    or more)|  instruments|                | 
|                  |            | (if at least|                | 
|                  |            |  5% or more)|                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Bank of America   |           %|            %|               %| 
|Corporation       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|NB Holdings       |           %|            %|               %| 
|Corporation       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|BofAML Jersey     |           %|            %|               %| 
|Holdings Limited  |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|BofAML EMEA       |           %|            %|               %| 
|Holdings 2        |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|ML UK Capital     |           %|            %|               %| 
|Holdings Limited  |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Merrill Lynch     |           %|            %|               %| 
|International     |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Bank of America   |           %|            %|               %| 
|Corporation       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|NB Holdings       |           %|            %|               %| 
|Corporation       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Merrill Lynch     |           %|            %|               %| 
|International,    |            |             |                | 
|LLC.              |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Merrill Lynch     |           %|            %|               %| 
|Group Holdings I, |            |             |                | 
|L.L.C.            |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|BofA Securities   |           %|            %|               %| 
|Europe SA         |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Bank of America   |           %|            %|               %| 
|Corporation       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|NB Holdings       |           %|            %|               %| 
|Corporation       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|BAC North America |           %|            %|               %| 
|Holding Company   |            |             |                |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2020 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 481 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2020 30,5 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net Debt 2020 428 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 987 M 1 209 M 1 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 92,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG3.36%1 237
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.37%48 914
VONOVIA SE24.04%41 270
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-33.06%24 687
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.63%18 346
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-34.22%15 489
