  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Instone Real Estate Group AG
  News
  Summary
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG 
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading 
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-19 / 16:30 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Instone Real Estate Group AG 
 
 Street:                         Grugaplatz 2-4 
 
 Postal code:                    45131 
 
 City:                           Essen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH 
 City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 15 Apr 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.99 %                     0.00 %       2.99 %                             46988336 
 
 Previous                          3.05 %                     0.00 %       3.05 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2NBX80               0        1406603         0.00 %         2.99 % 
 
 Total                    1406603                       2.99 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                   % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments (if      Total of both (if at 
                                least 3% or more)                       at least 5% or more)         least 5% or more) 
 
 Allianz SE                                     %                                          %                         % 
 
 Allianz Asset                                  %                                          %                         % 
 Management GmbH 
 
 Allianz Global                                 %                                          %                         % 
 Investors GmbH 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 16 Apr 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Instone Real Estate Group AG 
              Grugaplatz 2-4 
              45131 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.instone.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186180 2021-04-19

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186180&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

