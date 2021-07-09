Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Instone Real Estate Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/09/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG 
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading 
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-09 / 15:10 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Instone Real Estate Group AG 
 
 Street:                         Grugaplatz 2-4 
 
 Postal code:                    45131 
 
 City:                           Essen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Voluntary group notification due to a group restructuring 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Janus Henderson Group Plc 
 City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 01 Jul 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               5.60 %                     0.00 %       5.60 %                             46988336 
 
 Previous                          6.96 %                     0.00 %       6.96 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2NBX80               0        2631195         0.00 %         5.60 % 
 
 Total                    2631195                       5.60 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                         % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                      least 3% or more)               (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Janus Henderson Group Plc                            %                                      %                       % 
 
 Janus Henderson UK                                   %                                      %                       % 
 (Holdings) Limited 
 
 Henderson Global Investors                      4.82 %                                      %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Janus Henderson Group plc                            %                                      %                       % 
 
 Janus Capital Group Inc.                             %                                      %                       % 
 
 Janus Capital Management                             %                                      %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Janus Henderson Group plc                            %                                      %                       % 
 
 Henderson Holdings Group BV                          %                                      %                       % 
 
 Janus Henderson Investors                            %                                      %                       % 
 (Singapore) Limited 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 The following companies are no longer subsidiaries of Janus Henderson Group plc and therefore voting rights are no 
 longer attributed to them: Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited; HGI Asset Management Group Limited, 
 Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited. 
 Date 
 
 
 07 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Instone Real Estate Group AG 
              Grugaplatz 2-4 
              45131 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.instone.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1216727 2021-07-09

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

All news about INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
07/05INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
06/28INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
06/21INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
06/16INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
06/11DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Sectio..
DJ
06/11INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
06/09INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Second virtual general meeting of Instone Real Estate Gro..
PU
06/09PRESS RELEASE : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Second virtual general meeting of ..
DJ
06/09INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Second virtual general meeting of Instone Real Es..
EQ
06/02INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 876 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
Net income 2021 92,2 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2021 465 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 1 186 M 1 405 M 1 408 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 347
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,25 €
Average target price 31,13 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Brendgen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG20.24%1 493
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.20%43 042
VONOVIA SE-5.25%37 361
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE18.01%21 136
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-35.44%18 063
VINGROUP2.59%16 463