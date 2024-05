Instone Real Estate Group SE formerly Instone Real Estate Group AG is a Germany-based real estate developer specializing in residential properties. The Company's activities range from new development of apartment buildings and urban residential quarters to redevelopment and refurbishment of monument-protected properties and repurposing of former military barracks or industrial sites. The Company's portfolio consists of approximately 50 projects located in German metropolitan areas. The Company pursues further acquisitions of land for development. The Company sells the residential units it develops to owner-occupiers, private buy-to-let and institutional investors. Instone Real Estate Group AG operates through a number of branches across Germany.