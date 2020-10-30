|
Instone Real Estate Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/30/2020 | 09:30am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.10.2020 / 14:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Brendgen
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBX80
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.0082 EUR
|59528.70 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.0082 EUR
|59528.70 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|Sales 2020
590 M
690 M
690 M
|Net income 2020
27,7 M
32,4 M
32,4 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
398 M
466 M
466 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|26,8x
|Yield 2020
|1,40%
|Capitalization
819 M
956 M
959 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,06x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|323
|Free-Float
|92,0%
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
31,80 €
|Last Close Price
|
17,44 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
106%
|Spread / Average Target
|
82,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
60,6%