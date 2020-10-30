Log in
Instone Real Estate Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/30/2020 | 09:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.10.2020 / 14:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Brendgen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.0082 EUR 59528.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.0082 EUR 59528.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63347  30.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

