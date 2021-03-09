Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
03/09/2021 | 07:10am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
09.03.2021 / 13:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Instone Real Estate Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year