INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/09/2021 | 07:10am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.03.2021 / 13:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Real Estate Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2021
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3200/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2021
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3200/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 18, 2021
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3200/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 18, 2021
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3200/financial-reports.html

09.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1174159  09.03.2021 

© EQS 2021
