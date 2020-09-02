Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.09.2020 / 12:22
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Street: Grugaplatz 2-4
Postal code: 45131
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Aug 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.52 % 0.67 % 9.19 % 36988336
Previous notification 0.46 % 8.01 % 8.47 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBX80 0 3150993 0.00 % 8.52 %
Total 3150993 8.52 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall N/A N/A 242502 0.66 %
    Total 242502 0.66 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 29/01/2021 - 15/08/2022 N/A Cash 6481 0.02 %
      Total 6481 0.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International 8.23 % % 8.63 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % %
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I,L.L.C. % % %
BofA Securities Europe SA % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Sep 2020


02.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1126635  02.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126635&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
06:25aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
05:48aINSTONE REAL ESTATE : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/27INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/27INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
08/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone Real Estate resolves capital increase wit..
EQ
08/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone Real Estate raises mid-term adjusted reve..
EQ
08/06INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
EQ
07/24INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
07/20INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
07/17INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 590 M 700 M 700 M
Net income 2020 29,5 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2020 324 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 862 M 1 030 M 1 022 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,40 €
Last Close Price 23,30 €
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG12.01%1 030
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.41%44 605
VONOVIA SE26.83%39 938
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.61%29 627
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.26%18 631
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE23.56%18 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group