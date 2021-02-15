Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/15/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.02.2021 / 17:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Street: Grugaplatz 2-4
Postal code: 45131
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Feb 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.96 % 0.00 % 2.96 % 46988336
Previous notification 3.82 % 0.00 % 3.82 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBX80 0 1391920 0.00 % 2.96 %
Total 1391920 2.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. % % %
-T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Note to field 6: The indicated 3.82% was reported to the Dutch supervisory authority in 2018. 

Date
12 Feb 2021


15.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1168212  15.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168212&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
05:01aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
02/04INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
02/02INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
01/20INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
01/19INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
01/15INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
01/15DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Sectio..
DJ
01/07DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release -2-
DJ
01/07INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
2020DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 M 583 M 583 M
Net income 2020 30,5 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net Debt 2020 428 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 1 036 M 1 256 M 1 257 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,13 €
Last Close Price 22,05 €
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG5.00%1 256
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.45%50 623
VONOVIA SE-7.63%37 858
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.05%27 501
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.54%17 195
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.36%14 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ