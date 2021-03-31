Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Instone Real Estate Group AG Street: Grugaplatz 2-4 Postal code: 45131 City: Essen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 March 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.03 % 6.79 % 6.82 % 46988336 Previous notification 0.12 % 4.67 % 4.78 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2NBX80 0 15038 0.00 % 0.03 % Total 15038 0.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to Recall N/A N/A 3131385 6.66 % Total 3131385 6.66 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swaps 08/02/2022 - 31/08/2023 N/A Cash 58865 0.13 % Total 58865 0.13 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International % 6.78 % 6.79 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

30 March 2021

