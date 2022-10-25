Advanced search
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE

(INS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:52 2022-10-25 pm EDT
7.430 EUR   +1.23%
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Increase in the proportion of treasury shares to up to 7.87 percent of the share capital through an additional share buyback programme (Share Buyback Programme 2022/II)

10/25/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Increase in the proportion of treasury shares to up to 7.87 percent of the share capital through an additional share buyback programme (Share Buyback Programme 2022/II)

25-Oct-2022 / 18:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Increase in the proportion of treasury shares to up to 7.87 percent of the share capital through an additional share buyback programme (Share Buyback Programme 2022/II)

 Essen, October, 25 2022 – With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE (Instone) today resolved the implementation of an additional share buyback programme ("Share Buyback Programme 2022/II"). This follows on the first share buyback programme limited to 5.0 percent of the share capital – that is now completed – in order to increase the proportion of treasury shares to a total of 7.87 percent of the share capital.

With the share buyback programme 2022/II, Instone Real Estate Group SE is making use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2019, and is now utilising this authorisation in full. The planned scope of the share buyback programme 2022/II comprises a volume of up to EUR 25 million, but a maximum of up to 2.87 percent of the current share capital, i.e. up to 1,349,417 shares.

As of October 24, 2022, Instone has already repurchased 2,349,416 shares corresponding to 5.0 percent of the share capital under the first buyback programme that has been completed on this date. The proceeds used for this purpose amount to EUR 25.43 million. As the capital required for the share repurchase was below the original budget, the available funds are now to be used to further increase the share repurchase by fully utilising the remaining repurchase authorisation.

According to the existing authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting the Management Board may use the repurchased shares for any legally permitted purposes including the cancellation of the shares.

The purchases will be executed via stock exchange.

The share buyback programme is limited to the period from October, 26 2022 to March 31, 2023. Instone Real Estate Group SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

The share buyback will be guided by the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052. Instone will continue to report regularly on the progress of the share buyback programme on its Investor Relations website.

The Management Board also confirms the financial guidance for the financial year 2022.

 

Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen
Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137
Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

25-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: Investorrelations@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1471883

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1471883  25-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471883&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
