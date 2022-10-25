EQS-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Increase in the proportion of treasury shares to up to 7.87 percent of the share capital through an additional share buyback programme (Share Buyback Programme 2022/II)



25-Oct-2022 / 18:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Essen, October, 25 2022 – With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE (Instone) today resolved the implementation of an additional share buyback programme ("Share Buyback Programme 2022/II"). This follows on the first share buyback programme limited to 5.0 percent of the share capital – that is now completed – in order to increase the proportion of treasury shares to a total of 7.87 percent of the share capital.

With the share buyback programme 2022/II, Instone Real Estate Group SE is making use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2019, and is now utilising this authorisation in full. The planned scope of the share buyback programme 2022/II comprises a volume of up to EUR 25 million, but a maximum of up to 2.87 percent of the current share capital, i.e. up to 1,349,417 shares.

As of October 24, 2022, Instone has already repurchased 2,349,416 shares corresponding to 5.0 percent of the share capital under the first buyback programme that has been completed on this date. The proceeds used for this purpose amount to EUR 25.43 million. As the capital required for the share repurchase was below the original budget, the available funds are now to be used to further increase the share repurchase by fully utilising the remaining repurchase authorisation.

According to the existing authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting the Management Board may use the repurchased shares for any legally permitted purposes including the cancellation of the shares.

The purchases will be executed via stock exchange.

The share buyback programme is limited to the period from October, 26 2022 to March 31, 2023. Instone Real Estate Group SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

The share buyback will be guided by the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052. Instone will continue to report regularly on the progress of the share buyback programme on its Investor Relations website.

The Management Board also confirms the financial guidance for the financial year 2022.

