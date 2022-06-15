Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Instone Real Estate Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE

(INS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:39 2022-06-15 am EDT
11.29 EUR   +1.90%
11:27aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:25aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:23aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instone Real Estate Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/15/2022 | 11:23am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 17:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dietmar P.
Last name(s): Binkowska

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.80 EUR 29505.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.80 EUR 29505.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76111  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376561&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 911 M 949 M 949 M
Net income 2022 52,7 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net Debt 2022 394 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,11x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 514 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 404
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,08 €
Average target price 17,40 €
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Brendgen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gräf Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Dahlmanns Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE-33.41%536
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-10.17%29 499
VONOVIA SE-34.80%25 585
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.51%12 358
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.45%12 221
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-38.78%9 363