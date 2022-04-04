Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Instone Real Estate Group SE
  News
  Summary
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE

(INS)
  Report
04/04 11:06:46 am EDT
16.78 EUR   -1.18%
16.78 EUR   -1.18%
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

04/04/2022 | 10:48am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

04.04.2022 / 16:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 2nd Interim announcement

Essen - 04 April 2022 - In the period from 28 March 2022 up to and including 01 April 2022, a number of 49.468 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
28.03.2022 9,651 17.7409
29.03.2022 9,844 17.3924
30.03.2022 9,842 17.3973
31.03.2022 10,024 17.0823
01.04.2022 10,107 16.9448
     
     
 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 01 April 2022 amounts to a number of 105,297 shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen
Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137
Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de


04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1319487  04.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
