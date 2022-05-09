Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares ? 7th interim announcement
Essen ? 09 May 2022 - In the period from 02 May 2022 up to and including 06 May 2022, a number of 58,417 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|
|
|
|02.05.2022
|11,903
|14.3842
|03.05.2022
|11,677
|14.6634
|04.05.2022
|11,520
|14.8613
|05.05.2022
|11,457
|14.9446
|06.05.2022
|11,860
|14.4406
|
|
|
The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at
https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 06 May 2022 amounts to a number of 356,369 shares.
The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen
Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137
Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de