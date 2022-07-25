Log in
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE

(INS)
Delayed Xetra  -  05:27 2022-07-25 am EDT
11.06 EUR   -0.54%
05:56aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/18INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/11INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

07/25/2022 | 05:56am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

25.07.2022 / 11:54
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 18th interim announcement

Essen – 25 July 2022 - In the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, a number of 81,017 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
18.07.2022 16,560 10.3411
19.07.2022 16,630 10.2969
20.07.2022 15,955 10.7306
21.07.2022 16,170 10.5918
22.07.2022 15,702 10.9078

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022 amounts to a number of 1,103,154 shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1405155  25.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
