  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Instone Real Estate Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE

(INS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:20 2022-09-05 am EDT
8.960 EUR   +0.22%
04:46aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/29INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

09/05/2022 | 04:46am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

05.09.2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 24thinterim announcement

Essen – 05 September 2022 - In the period from 29 August 2022 up to and including 02 September 2022, a number of 98,817 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
29.08.2022 20,520 8.3451
30.08.2022 19,695 8.6943
31.08.2022 19,150 8.9558
01.09.2022 19,911 8.5999
02.09.2022 19,541 8.7626

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 02 September 2022 amounts to a number of 1,621,472 shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


05.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1435167  05.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435167&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
Financials
Sales 2022 800 M 803 M 803 M
Net income 2022 35,8 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net Debt 2022 467 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 407 M 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,94 €
Average target price 15,65 €
Spread / Average Target 75,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Brendgen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gräf Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Dahlmanns Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE-46.27%408
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.98%27 196
VONOVIA SE-44.78%21 381
VINHOMES-25.61%11 325
VINGROUP-33.12%10 077
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-38.05%9 123