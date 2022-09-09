Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Instone Real Estate Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE

(INS)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-09-09 am EDT
8.640 EUR   +2.13%
01:57pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/05INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/29INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

09/09/2022 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 2 para. 1 Sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of the Commission to Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 // notification of change
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

09.09.2022 / 19:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Extension of the purpose of the share buyback programme in connection with new employee share programme

Essen – 09 September 2022

Instone Real Estate Group SE announced a share buyback programme in an ad-hoc announcement and notification dated 10 February 2022, which has been implemented since 18 March 2022. Shares acquired in the share buyback programme may be used for any legally permitted purpose. The Management Board intends to primarily use the acquired shares for the financing of future growth investments.

The Management Board has decided today in accordance with sec. 71 para 2 no. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to use a proportion of the shares acquired under the share buyback programme to fulfill obligations under a new employee share programme conducted in the Instone group. Accordingly, the purpose of the share buyback programme is extended pursuant to art. 5 para. 2 lit c.) of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.

Terms and conditions of the share buyback programme announced on 10 February 2022, in particular volume and timeline, remain unchanged.
 

Essen, 09 September 2022
 

Instone Real Estate Group SE


09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1439745  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439745&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
01:57pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/05INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/29INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
08/22INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/15INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/12INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
08/11INSTONE REAL ESTATE : BNP Valuation Report
PU
08/11INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/10Instone Real Estate Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 773 M 770 M 770 M
Net income 2022 36,9 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net Debt 2022 447 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 384 M 386 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,46 €
Average target price 14,42 €
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Brendgen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gräf Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Dahlmanns Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE-49.16%383
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.15%28 245
VONOVIA SE-46.97%20 404
VINHOMES-26.95%11 021
VINGROUP-32.28%9 911
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-39.94%8 788