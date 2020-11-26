Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Instone Real Estate : Presentation Q3 Results 2020

11/26/2020 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2020 Results Presentation

26.11.2020

01

02

03

04

Highlights

Portfolio Update

Q3 Financial Performance

Outlook

05 Appendix

Highlights

Highlights

Continued strong demand despite resurgence of pandemic; institutional deals in Q4 expected

Operational

Highlights

  • Sales ratio fully recovered to pre-COVIDlevels; at this point no meaningful impact from renewed lockdown
  • Three to four institutional deals signed or close to signing in Q4
  • Acquisitions: five new projects approved since June, incl. valuehome (aggregate GDV of c.€600m*)
  • Construction starts since beginning of Q3 (four projects; sales volume €225m)

Q3 2020 results in line; High gross margin persists

9M 2020 Results

  • Adjusted revenues: €291.3m (9M 2019: €302.4m, -3.7%)
  • Adjusted gross profit margin: 32.3% (9M 2019: 32.7%)
  • Adjusted EBIT: €50.0m (9M 2019: €56.7m; -11.8%)
  • Adjusted earnings after tax (EAT): €24.9m (9M 2019: €43.4m; -42.6%)

Financial targets for 2020 & 2021 reiterated

Outlook

  • 2020 forecast: Adjusted revenues and adjusted EAT target of €470m-€500m and €30m-€35m
  • 2021 forecast: Adjusted revenues of €900m-€1.0bn; adjusted EAT of at least €90m
  • Target payout-ratio: 30% of net profit (starting for FY 2020)

4

| 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

*Including relevant share of at-equity consolidated JV's

Corona Virus - Operating Update

No impact from resurgence of crisis so far

Key topics

Sales

1

Construction

2

Approvals

3

Employees

4

Instone position

  • Institutional: constructive ongoing discussions in line with expectations
  • Retail: volumes at pre-COVID levels, selling prices in-line with budget
  • Construction progress according to plan on all our sites; no major impact from limited number of infections so far
  • Easing cost pressure due to less severe capacity constraints in construction industry
  • Still a differentiated picture depending on the individual situation in the municipalities (e.g. level of digitisation etc.) but no major delays so far
  • Headquarter and branch offices: Increased share of Work from Home since October; stricter social distancing measures implemented
  • Construction sites: Tight monitoring of social distancing rules and hygienic measures; purchase of air cleaning systems

5 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Retail sales activities fully recovered to pre-COVID levels

Sales ratio

In %

Long term Instone Sales ratio

Sales ratio

Sales ratio without package sale Rottenburg

5.0

4.7

4.5

4.1

4.0

3.5

3.1

3.2

2.8

3.0

3.0

2.6

2.5

2.6

2.4

2.5

3.3 3.4

3.1

2.6

2.8

2.6

3.9

3.7

3.6

3.5

2.5

2.7

2.4

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.2

2.2

2.1

  1. 1.6 1.6 1.6

1.0

1.9

1.7

1.1

0.9

1.9 1.9

0.6

0.9

0.8

0.8

0.9

1.0

1.0

1.1

1.2

1.2

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.0

  • Continued normalised retail sales ratio; no visible impact to date from "lockdown light" (November 2nd)
  • Emerging trend of multi-unit private buy-to-let investments from high net worth investors
  • Strong backlog of reservations and notarization appointments

6

| 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Retail sales ratio = weekly number of units sold/total number of units on offer (four week moving average)

German residential prices: stable upward trend continues - winner of the crisis

Recent data points/surveys show residential prices continue to move up

IMX (immoscout):

Prices for new built condos up +1.4% in Q3 (qoq); +4.8% (yoy)

Hypoport, EPX*:

Condo prices +3.8% in Q3 (qoq); +9.0% YTD in Germany

vdp:

Condo prices: +2.1% (qoq); +4.8% YTD

Financing markets remain supportive for residential demand

Bundesbank:Mortgage loans for private households in September flat yoy (€21.8bn)

Interhyp:

Interest costs for mortgage loans near all-time low (~0.75% for 10 yrs.)

7

| 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

*Europace house price index

Portfolio Update

Projects with GDV of c. €600m approved since end of June

Project portfolio development, ytd (GDV)

In €m

194

6,037

5,846

296

-16

90

5,938

-94

-278

12/2019

Completed

New

Deduction

Changed

09/2020

Completed

New

11/2020

projects

approvals

sales

projects

approvals

volume

2020 new project approvals

Exp. sales

Exp. units

volume (€m)

Heusenstamm (near Frankfurt)

149

341

Halle

38

151

Subtotal as of 06/20

187

492

Hannover, Buentekamp III

50

72

Nuremberg, Boxdorf

59

125

Rhine/Main

194

480

Berlin*

222

531

Rhine/Main*

72

177

9

| 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

*Including relevant share of at-equity consolidated JV's, which are not included in portfolio development bridge

Significant share of pre-sold units support future cash flow and earnings visibility

Project portfolio as of 30/09/2020 by region (GDV)

In %

Berlin

Munich

3.6

6.2

Nuremberg

6.6

Frankfurt

Hamburg

33.4

6.7

Total:

Stuttgart

€5.9bn

7.9

Leipzig

9.8

NRW

Others*

13.7

12.1

  • 53 projects / 13,374 units
  • 88% in metropolitan regions
  • ~80 sqm / unit
  • ~€5,450 ASP / sqm

Project portfolio as of 30/09/2020 by development (GDV)

In %

Under

construction

24.1

Pre sale

60.3Pre construction

15.6

  • €2.4bn GDV pre-construction or under construction
  • €1.4bn GDV under construction
  • €2.1bn of portfolio already sold (89% of pre-construction and under construction)
  • €1.2bn of currently under construction portfolio is sold (85%)

10 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

*"Others" include Wiesbaden, Mannheim, Hannover, Potsdam, Bamberg

Q3 Financial Performance

Adjusted Results of Operations

9M sales affected by COVID-19 effects - Recovery well underway

€m

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

9M 2020

9M 2019

Change

Revenues

111.7

128.2

-12.9%

291.3

302.4

-3.7%

Project cost

-75.4

-87.8

-14.1%

-197.2

-203.5

-3.1%

Gross profit

36.3

40.4

-10.1%

94.1

98.9

-4.9%

Gross Margin

32.5%

31.5%

32.3%

32.7%

-14.9

-16.0

Platform cost

-6.9%

-44.8

-42.2

6.2%

Share of results of

0.4

0.4

0.7

0.0

joint ventures

EBIT

21.8

24.8

-12.1%

50.0

56.7

-11.8%

EBIT Margin

19.5%

19.3%

17.2%

18.8%

Financial and other

-6.0

-5.1

-15.5

-10.6

result

EBT

15.7

19.6

-19.9%

34.4

46.1

-25.4%

EBT Margin

14.1%

15.3%

11.8%

15.2%

Taxes

-4.7

-1.3

-9.6

-2.7

Tax rate

29.9%

6.6%

27.9%

5.9%

EAT

11.2

18.3

-38.8%

24.9

43.4

-42.6%

EAT Margin

10.0%

14.3%

8.5%

14.4%

  • Q2+Q3 revenues affected by reduced sales speed and postponed marketing launches
  • Sustained very high gross margins underscores resilient pricing environment as well as quality of product pipeline
  • Moderately rising 9M platform costs reflect investments into future growth (incl. valuehome)
  • Increased interest expenses due to 2019 land acquisitions and related increase in debt
  • Normalisation of tax rate: Low FY 2019 taxes due to one-time effect

12 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

High visibility for FY 2020 sales and revenues targets

Concluded sales contracts - expected development in Q4 2020

Revenue recognition - expected development in Q4 2020

In €m

In €m

>450

470-500

104 291

50 218

168

187

Retail

Institutional 9M 20

Expected

Expected FY 20e

Retail

Institutional 9M 20

Expected

Expected FY 20e

sales

sales

retail

institutional

revenues

revenues

retail

institutional

sales

sales

revenues

revenues

  • Q4 expected sales and revenues in line with targets
  • Retail demand remains strong
  • Expect institutional sales related to three to four projects to be completed in Q4

13 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Strong balance sheet a competitive edge in current markets

€m

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Corporate debt

215.3

180.8

Project debt

332.8

414.7

Financial debt

548.1

595.5

Cash and cash equivalents and term

-241.5

-117.1

deposits

Net financial debt

306.6

478.4

Inventories and Contract asset

951.2

951.1

LTC**

32.2%

50.3%

Adjusted EBIT (LTM)***

122.9

129.6

Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)***

127.0

133.7

Net financial debt / adjusted EBITDA

2.4

3.6

  • 9M LTC of 32.2% implies low financial gearing
    • Reminder: inventories are recorded at historical costs
    • Significant hidden reserves provide additional downside cushion
  • Low 9M net debt/adjusted EBITDA of just 2.4x despite temporary decline in profitability
  • €1.6bn-€1.7bnmid term revenues target fully funded with the recent capital raise
  • INS's financial strength a competitive edge for acquisitions in current environment

**Loan-to-Cost: Net financial debt/ (Inventories + Contract assets)

14

|

26.11.2020

|

Q3-2020

***LTM: Last twelve months. Adj. EBIT/EBITDA for FY 2019 has been restated to align the adj. EBIT/EBITDA calculation to the changed definition used

from January 1, 2020 onwards.

Expect positive operating cash flow for FY 2020 including new land investments

Cash Flow (€m)

9M 2020

9M 2019

EBITDA adj.

53.0

59.7

Other non-cash items

-5.5

-14.0

Taxes paid

-13.3

-10.2

Change in working capital

-7.8

-67.5

Operating cash flow

26.4

-32.0

Land plot acquisition payments (incl.

72.2

100.8

RETT*)

Operating cash flow excl.

98.6

68.8

investments

  • 9M operating cash flow remains positive prior to new land investment
  • Existing projects are fully self-funding
  • Expect significant positive operating cash flow (including new land investments) for FY 2020
    • Substantial milestone payments from pre- sold institutional projects in Q4
    • Full recovery of retail sales

Liquidity (€m)

Total

t/o

t/o

drawn

available

Corporate debt

Promissory notes

206.0

206.0

0.0

Revolving Credit Facilites

119.0

10.0

109.0

Total

325.0

216.0

109.0

Cash and cash equivalents and

241.5

term deposits

Total corporate funds

350.5

available

Project debt

Project finance**

458.7

334.6

124.1

  • Strong liquidity position further improved through equity raise
  • Acquisitions expected to continue at elevated levels

15 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

*RETT: Real Estate Transfer Tax / **Net available project financing

Intrinsic pipeline value suggests fundamental upside

Additional upside from deployment of funds from capital increase

NAV (€m) as of 30/09/2020

ACTUAL

Expected selling prices of project pipeline

5,938

(GDV)

Payments received

-750

Expected project costs

-3,389

Net debt

-307

Net Asset Value

1,492

Number of shares (m)

47.0

Net Asset Value per share (€)

31.75

  • Payments received reflect project related income received to date from pre-sale of pipeline, rental income and ordinary course sale of land plots
  • Expected project costs include future expected payouts required to complete INS project pipeline

16 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Outlook

Guidance confirmed, strong structural growth ahead

€m

Outlook 2020

Outlook 2021

Revenues (adjusted)

470-500

900-1,000

Gross profit margin

>28%

n/a

Revenues (adjusted)

In €m

1,600-1,700

(adjusted)

EAT (adjusted)

30-35

>90

Volume of concluded

>450

n/a

Sales contracts

900-1,000

470-500

>1,000

  • Planned payout ratio of 30% of adjusted EAT
  • FY 2020 a transitional year due to severe temporary effects from the COVID-19 pandemic

2020

2021

2022

...

Mid-term

Thereof from existing

100%

100%

projects*:

Thereof from projects

95%

73%

with building right*:

Revenues secured

74%

33%

through pre-sales*:

18 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

* % figures as of 30 September 2020; referring to midpoint of guidance

Appendix

Income statement (reported)

€m

9M 2020

9M 2019

Total revenues

275.9

296.4

Changes in inventories

73.3

86.8

349.2

283.2

Other operating income

5.6

2.4

Cost of materials

-251.4

-286.1

Staff costs

-30.8

-25.4

Other operating expenses

-18.4

-22.0

Depreciation and amortization

-3.0

-3.0

Earnings from operative activities

51.2

49.1

Income from associated affiliates

0.7

0.0

Other net income from investments

-1.2

-3.3

Finance income

0.0

1.4

Finance costs

-18.2

-11.8

Changes of securities classified as financial

0.1

0.3

assets

EBT

32.5

35.7

Income taxes

-9.3

-0.6

EAT

23.3

35.2

20 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

  • Cost of materials including land price payments and corresponding ancillary costs of around €60.8m for previously secured projects.
  • lncrease in staff costs reflects the increase in FTEs to 333.7 (9M-2019: 307.7).
  • The increase of finance costs is related to the increase in gross debt due to investments in new land acquisition.
  • In 9M-2019 tax rate was positively influenced by a special effect associated with the first-time recognition of loss carry forwards.

Condensed balance sheet

€m

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Non-current assets

18.9

20.4

Inventories

805.4

732.1

Contract assets

145.8

219.0

Other receivables

143.5

34.7

Cash and cash equivalents

141.5

117.1

Current assets

1,236.2

1,102.9

Total assets

1,255.1

1,123.4

Total equity

508.4

310.2

Financial liabilities

297.7

451.6

Other provisions and liabilities

26.2

26.6

Deferred tax liabilities

14.3

12.0

Non-current liabilities

338.2

490.2

Financial liabilities

250.4

143.9

Trade payables

79.0

87.6

Other provisions and liabilities

79.1

91.5

Current liabilities

408.5

323.0

Total equity and liabilities

1,255.1

1,123.4

  • As at 30 September 2020, inventories increased to €805.4m (Q4 2019: €732.1m) due to construction progress as well as land acquisitions of €60.8m.
  • Equity increased due to the capital increase by issuing 10 million new shares with net proceeds of round €175m.
  • Non-currentfinancial liabilities fell to €297.7m as of Q3 2020 (Q4 2019: €451.6m). Current financial liabilities increased to €250.4m (Q4 2019:
    €143.9m). In Q3 corporate financing €75.0m was repaid with the proceeds from a new promissory note loan of €100m at better terms.
  • Trade payables decreased to €79.0m (Q4 2019: €87.6m) and essentially comprise the services provided by contractors.

21 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Well balanced financing structure at attractive terms

Maturity profile as of 30/09/2020

Secured/unsecured* as of 30/09/2020

In %

234

Corporate debt

Project debt

In %

Corporate debt

Project debt, secured

145

36.1%

57

100

43

28

88

63.9%

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Weighted average corporate debt maturity

3.1 years

Weighted average corporate interest costs

3.12%

Share of total debt with floating interest

82.1%

*Based on total available credit lines (drawn and undrawn)

22 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Project Portfolio Key Figures

€m

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Volume of sales contracts

94.9

54.1*

69.4

1,088.2

183.1

69.0

62.8

Project Portfolio (as of)

5,937.5

5,701.3

5,744.4

5,845.7

5,384.1

5,091.7

4,790.2

thereof already sold (as of)

2,108.6

2,017.1

2,189.0

2,174.0

1,261.1

1,128.7

1,061.1

Units

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Volume of sales contracts

128

347*

109

2,063

380

120

170

Project Portfolio (as of)

13,374

13,075

12,952

13,715

12,233

11,628

11,041

thereof already sold (as of)

4,770

4,648

4,799

4,814

2,944

2,684

2,564

(Unless otherwise stated, the figures are quarterly values)

*Of which €24.3m (303 units) from updated business plan of already sold project Westville.

23 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

9M 2020 - Concluded Sales Contracts (Top Projects)

Project

City

Units

€m

St. Marienkrankenhaus

Frankfurt a. M.

28

32.5

Schulterblatt "Amanda"

Hamburg

41

29.1

Westville*

Frankfurt a. M.

303

24.3

Schumanns Höhe

Bonn

50

19.3

"Carlina Park", Schopenhauerstraße

Nuremberg

39

19.2

Schwarzwaldstraße

Herrenberg

37

16.7

Lange Seegewann, Delkenheim

Wiesbaden

2

15.9

"Neckar.Au Viertel"

Rottenburg

40

14.6

"Wohnen im Hochfeld", Unterbach

Dusseldorf

18

12.5

Quartier Stallschreiber Straße -

Berlin

12

10.6

Luisenpark

Others

14

23.6

Total

584

218.4

Concluded sales contracts

In €m

315

218

9M 2019

9M 2020

*€24.3m (303 units) from updated business plan

24 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

9M 2020 - Revenue Contribution (Top Projects)

Project

City

Adj. revenues (€m)

St. Marienkrankenhaus

Frankfurt a. M.

43.9

Schumanns Höhe

Bonn

30.5

west.side

Bonn

28.2

Quartier Stallschreiber Straße -

Berlin

22.8

Luisenpark

Schulterblatt "Amanda"

Hamburg

18.7

Westville

Frankfurt a. M.

14.8

City-Prag - Wohnen im Theaterviertel

Stuttgart

13.7

Schwarzwaldstraße

Herrenberg

12.8

Franklin

Mannheim

12.3

S'LEDERER

Schorndorf

9.6

Others

84.1

Total

291.3

25 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

9M 2020 Construction Launches

Project

City

Start in

Exp. Sales

Units

Volume (€m)

Schulterblatt "Amanda"

Hamburg

Q2

~ 93

~ 165

Schorndorf, S'LEDERER

Schorndorf

Q2

~ 87

~ 230

"Niederkasseler Lohweg"

Dusseldorf

Q3

~ 80

~ 220

"Neckar.AU Viertel" (section 1)

Rottenburg

Q3

~ 24

~ 65

"Carlina Park"

Nuremberg

Q3

~ 67

~ 100

"west.side" (section 3)

Bonn

Q3

~ 54

~ 140

Total

~ 405

~ 920

26 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Sales Offer as of Q3 2020 (Top Projects, condominium sales)

Project

City

Sales volume (€m)

Units

Already sold in %

St. Marienkrankenhaus

Frankfurt a. M.

51.9

41

73%

"Carlina Park", Schopenhauerstr. 10

Nuremberg

47.9

63

29%

Schulterblatt "Amanda"

Hamburg

38.1

47

57%

Scholle 1, D-Unterbach

Dusseldorf

24.4

43

33%

Marina Bricks

Regensburg

11.9

14

60%

Schwarzwaldstraße

Herrenberg

9.7

17

80%

"Neckar.Au Viertel"

Rottenburg

9.5

26

61%

Quartier Stallschreiber Straße - Luisenpark

Berlin

7.8

7

94%

Schumanns Höhe BF 3

Bonn

0.9

1

98%

Total

202.0

259

27 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Project Portfolio as of Q3 2020

(projects > €30m sales volume, representing total: ~ €5.9bn)

Project

Location

Hamburg

Schulterblatt "Amanda"

Hamburg

Kösliner Weg

Norderstedt-Garstedt

Sportplatz Bult

Hannover

Rothenburgsort

Hamburg

Büntekamp

Hannover

Berlin

Quartier Stallschreiber Straße / Luisenpark

Berlin

Wendenschlossstr.

Berlin

Rote Kaserne West

Potsdam

NRW

Sebastiansraße / Schumanns Höhe

Bonn

Niederkasseler Lohweg

Düsseldorf

Unterbach / Wohnen am Hochfeld

Düsseldorf

Literaturquartier

Essen

REME

Mönchengladbach

west.side

Bonn

Gartenstadtquartier

Dortmund

Sales volume

Land plot

Building right

Sales

Construction

(expected)

acquired

obtained

started

started

95

Mio. €

85

Mio. €

120

Mio. €

198

Mio. €

143

Mio. €

236

Mio. €

135

Mio. €

59

Mio. €

70

Mio. €

N/A

172

Mio. €

68

Mio. €

105

Mio. €

187

Mio. €

103

Mio. €

Semi-filled circle means that the milestone has yet been achieved for sections of the project (land plot acquisition, start of sales or construction). Concerning the building right the semi-filled circle means that the zoning process has been initiated. No circle for "land plot acquired" means that the land has not yet been purchased but secured by contract.

28 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Project Portfolio as of Q3 2020

(projects > €30m sales volume, representing total: ~ €5.9bn)

Project

Location

Rhine-Main

Wiesbaden-Delkenheim, Lange Seegewann

Wiesbaden

Siemens-Areal

Frankfurt

St. Marienkrankenhaus

Frankfurt am Main

Friedberger Landstraße

Frankfurt am Main

Elisabethenareal Frankfurt

Frankfurt am Main

Steinbacher Hohl

Frankfurt am Main

Gallus

Frankfurt am Main

Westville

Frankfurt am Main

Aukamm

Wiesbaden

Heusenstamm

Heusenstamm

Leipzig

Semmelweisstraße

Leipzig

Parkresidenz

Leipzig

Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße

Leipzig

Heide Süd

Halle

Sales volume

Land plot

Building right

Sales

Construction

(expected)

acquired

obtained

started

started

100

Mio. €

554

Mio. €

211

Mio. €

324

Mio. €

30

Mio. €

53

Mio. €

41

Mio. €

N/A

147

Mio. €

153

Mio. €

110

Mio. €

250

Mio. €

111

Mio. €

38

Mio. €

Semi-filled circle means that the milestone has yet been achieved for sections of the project (land plot acquisition, start of sales or construction). Concerning the building right the semi-filled circle means that the zoning process has been initiated. No circle for "land plot acquired" means that the land has not yet been purchased but secured by contract.

29 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Project Portfolio as of Q3 2020

(projects > €30m sales volume, representing total: ~ €5.9bn)

Project

Location

Sales volume

Land plot

Building right

Sales

Construction

(expected)

acquired

obtained

started

started

Baden-Wurttemberg

City-Prag - Wohnen im Theaterviertel

Stuttgart

126

Mio. €

Franklin

Mannheim

69

Mio. €

Schwarzwaldstraße

Herrenberg

49

Mio. €

S`LEDERER

Schorndorf

N/A

Neckartalterrassen

Rottenburg

149

Mio. €

Schäferlinde

Herrenberg

56

Mio. €

Bavaria South

Ottobrunner Straße

München

84

Mio. €

Beethovenpark

Augsburg

58

Mio. €

Römerhügel

Augsburg

51

Mio. €

Bavaria North

Schopenhauerstraße

Nürnberg

67

Mio. €

Stephanstraße

Nürnberg

66

Mio. €

Seetor

Nürnberg

112

Mio. €

Eslarner Straße

Nürnberg

50

Mio. €

Lagarde

Bamberg

80

Mio. €

Boxdorf

Nürnberg

59

Mio. €

Marina Bricks

Regensburg

30

Mio. €

Semi-filled circle means that the milestone has yet been achieved for sections of the project (land plot acquisition, start of sales or construction). Concerning the building right the semi-filled circle means that the zoning process has been initiated. No circle for "land plot acquired" means that the land has not yet been purchased but secured by contract.

30 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Instone Share

Basic data

ISIN:

DE000A2NBX80

Ticker symbol:

INS

Shareholder structure (October 2020)

Fidelity: 9.99%

No of shares:

46,988,336

Index:

SDAX

Market cap* :

€1,003.2m

Average daily trading

volume:

€1.4m

Free float:

100%

Indices:

SDAX

Market segment:

Prime Standard,

Frankfurt

* Based on closing price on 20/11/2020 at €21.35

31 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Others: 58.64%

Janus Henderson: 6.96%

Cohen & Steers: 5.24%

Capital: 4.87%

T. Rowe: 4.03%

DWS: 3.82%

Union Investment: 3.38% Amundi: 3.07%

Financial Calendar

2020

November

26

Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2020

November

27

Virtual Roadshow, Switzerland and Scandinavia (Mainfirst)

November

30

Virtual Roadshow, UK (Deutsche Bank)

December

01

Virtual Roadshow, US (Jefferies)

December

02

Virtual Roadshow, Benelux (Kempen & Co)

December

03

Virtual Roadshow, Germany (MM Warburg)

December

09

HSBC Virtual Real Estate Seminar

2021

January

07

ODDO BHF Forum

January

18

UniCredit Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

February

24

Publication of preliminary figures for the financial year 2020

March

18

Annual Report 2020

March

25

BofA EMEA Real Estate CEO Virtual Conference

March

30

Jefferies Pan-EuropeanMid-Cap Virtual Conference

May

20

Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2021

June

09

Annual General Meeting

August

26

Group Interim Report for the first half of 2021

November

18

Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2021

32 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Investor Relations Contact

Burkhard Sawazki

Head of Business Development & Communication

  1. +49 201 45355-137 M +49 173 2606034 burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

Simone Cujai

Senior Investor Relations Manager

  1. +49 201 45355-428 M +49 162 8035792 simone.cujai@instone.de

33 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020

Instone Real Estate Group AG Grugaplatz 2-4,45131 Essen E-Mail:investorrelations@instone.deInternet: www.instone.de/en

Disclaimer

Instone Real Estate Group AG published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 08:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
03:13aINSTONE REAL ESTATE : Presentation Q3 Results 2020
PU
01:32aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone Real Estate performs as planned in Q3 202..
EQ
11/25INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
11/23INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : quaterly earnings release
11/19INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
11/02INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/30INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
10/27INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
10/20INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of qu..
EQ
10/06INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 590 M 704 M 704 M
Net income 2020 27,6 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net Debt 2020 398 M 476 M 476 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 987 M 1 175 M 1 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,80 €
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG0.96%1 175
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-4.29%52 487
VONOVIA SE16.96%36 834
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.87%27 592
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.13%17 131
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE11.81%16 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ