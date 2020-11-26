Instone Real Estate : Presentation Q3 Results 2020

FY 2020 a transitional year due to severe temporary effects from the COVID-19 pandemic
2020
2021
2022
...
Mid-term
Thereof from existing
100%
100%
projects*:
Thereof from projects
95%
73%
with building right*:
Revenues secured
74%
33%
through pre-sales*:
18 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020
* % figures as of 30 September 2020; referring to midpoint of guidance
Appendix
Income statement (reported)
€m
9M 2020
9M 2019
Total revenues
275.9
296.4
Changes in inventories
73.3
86.8
349.2
283.2
Other operating income
5.6
2.4
Cost of materials
-251.4
-286.1
Staff costs
-30.8
-25.4
Other operating expenses
-18.4
-22.0
Depreciation and amortization
-3.0
-3.0
Earnings from operative activities
51.2
49.1
Income from associated affiliates
0.7
0.0
Other net income from investments
-1.2
-3.3
Finance income
0.0
1.4
Finance costs
-18.2
-11.8
Changes of securities classified as financial
0.1
0.3
assets
EBT
32.5
35.7
Income taxes
-9.3
-0.6
EAT
23.3
35.2
20 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020
Cost of materials including land price payments and corresponding ancillary costs of around €60.8m for previously secured projects.
lncrease in staff costs reflects the increase in FTEs to 333.7 (9M-2019: 307.7).
The increase of finance costs is related to the increase in gross debt due to investments in new land acquisition.
In 9M-2019 tax rate was positively influenced by a special effect associated with the first-time recognition of loss carry forwards.
Condensed balance sheet
€m
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Non-current assets
18.9
20.4
Inventories
805.4
732.1
Contract assets
145.8
219.0
Other receivables
143.5
34.7
Cash and cash equivalents
141.5
117.1
Current assets
1,236.2
1,102.9
Total assets
1,255.1
1,123.4
Total equity
508.4
310.2
Financial liabilities
297.7
451.6
Other provisions and liabilities
26.2
26.6
Deferred tax liabilities
14.3
12.0
Non-current liabilities
338.2
490.2
Financial liabilities
250.4
143.9
Trade payables
79.0
87.6
Other provisions and liabilities
79.1
91.5
Current liabilities
408.5
323.0
Total equity and liabilities
1,255.1
1,123.4
As at 30 September 2020, inventories increased to €805.4m (Q4 2019: €732.1m) due to construction progress as well as land acquisitions of €60.8m.
Equity increased due to the capital increase by issuing 10 million new shares with net proceeds of round €175m.
Non-currentfinancial liabilities fell to €297.7m as of Q3 2020 (Q4 2019: €451.6m). Current financial liabilities increased to €250.4m (Q4 2019:
€143.9m). In Q3 corporate financing €75.0m was repaid with the proceeds from a new promissory note loan of €100m at better terms.
Trade payables decreased to €79.0m (Q4 2019: €87.6m) and essentially comprise the services provided by contractors.
21 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020
Well balanced financing structure at attractive terms
Maturity profile as of 30/09/2020
Secured/unsecured* as of 30/09/2020
In %
234
Corporate debt
Project debt
In %
Corporate debt
Project debt, secured
145
36.1%
57
100
43
28
88
63.9%
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Weighted average corporate debt maturity
3.1 years
Weighted average corporate interest costs
3.12%
Share of total debt with floating interest
82.1%
*Based on total available credit lines (drawn and undrawn)
22 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020
Project Portfolio Key Figures
€m
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Volume of sales contracts
94.9
54.1*
69.4
1,088.2
183.1
69.0
62.8
Project Portfolio (as of)
5,937.5
5,701.3
5,744.4
5,845.7
5,384.1
5,091.7
4,790.2
thereof already sold (as of)
2,108.6
2,017.1
2,189.0
2,174.0
1,261.1
1,128.7
1,061.1
Units
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Volume of sales contracts
128
347*
109
2,063
380
120
170
Project Portfolio (as of)
13,374
13,075
12,952
13,715
12,233
11,628
11,041
thereof already sold (as of)
4,770
4,648
4,799
4,814
2,944
2,684
2,564
(Unless otherwise stated, the figures are quarterly values)
*Of which €24.3m (303 units) from updated business plan of already sold project Westville.
Semi-filled circle means that the milestone has yet been achieved for sections of the project (land plot acquisition, start of sales or construction). Concerning the building right the semi-filled circle means that the zoning process has been initiated. No circle for "land plot acquired" means that the land has not yet been purchased but secured by contract.
30 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020
Instone Share
Basic data
•
ISIN:
DE000A2NBX80
•
Ticker symbol:
INS
Shareholder structure (October 2020)
Fidelity: 9.99%
•
No of shares:
46,988,336
•
Index:
SDAX
•
Market cap* :
€1,003.2m
•
Average daily trading
volume:
€1.4m
•
Free float:
100%
•
Indices:
SDAX
•
Market segment:
Prime Standard,
Frankfurt
* Based on closing price on 20/11/2020 at €21.35
31 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020
Others: 58.64%
Janus Henderson: 6.96%
Cohen & Steers: 5.24%
Capital: 4.87%
T. Rowe: 4.03%
DWS: 3.82%
Union Investment: 3.38% Amundi: 3.07%
Financial Calendar
2020
November
26
Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2020
November
27
Virtual Roadshow, Switzerland and Scandinavia (Mainfirst)
November
30
Virtual Roadshow, UK (Deutsche Bank)
December
01
Virtual Roadshow, US (Jefferies)
December
02
Virtual Roadshow, Benelux (Kempen & Co)
December
03
Virtual Roadshow, Germany (MM Warburg)
December
09
HSBC Virtual Real Estate Seminar
2021
January
07
ODDO BHF Forum
January
18
UniCredit Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference
February
24
Publication of preliminary figures for the financial year 2020
March
18
Annual Report 2020
March
25
BofA EMEA Real Estate CEO Virtual Conference
March
30
Jefferies Pan-EuropeanMid-Cap Virtual Conference
May
20
Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2021
June
09
Annual General Meeting
August
26
Group Interim Report for the first half of 2021
November
18
Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2021
32 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020
Investor Relations Contact
Burkhard Sawazki
Head of Business Development & Communication
+49 201 45355-137 M +49 173 2606034 burkhard.sawazki@instone.de
Simone Cujai
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+49 201 45355-428 M +49 162 8035792 simone.cujai@instone.de
33 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020
Instone Real Estate Group AG Grugaplatz2-4,45131 Essen E-Mail:investorrelations@instone.deInternet: www.instone.de/en
Instone Real Estate Group AG published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 08:12:02 UTC