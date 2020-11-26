Instone Real Estate : Presentation Q3 Results 2020 11/26/2020 | 03:13am EST Send by mail :

Q3 2020 Results Presentation 26.11.2020 01 02 03 04 Highlights Portfolio Update Q3 Financial Performance Outlook 05 Appendix Highlights Highlights Continued strong demand despite resurgence of pandemic; institutional deals in Q4 expected Operational Highlights Sales ratio fully recovered to pre-COVID levels ; at this point no meaningful impact from renewed lockdown

; no impact renewed lockdown Three to four institutional deals signed or close to signing in Q4

institutional deals signed or close to signing Acquisitions: five new projects approved since June, incl. valuehome (aggregate GDV of c.€600m*)

incl. valuehome (aggregate GDV of c.€600m*) Construction starts since beginning of Q3 ( four projects ; sales volume €225m) Q3 2020 results in line; High gross margin persists 9M 2020 Results Adjusted revenues: €291.3m (9M 2019: €302.4m, -3.7%)

-3.7%) Adjusted gross profit margin: 32.3% (9M 2019: 32.7%)

Adjusted EBIT: €50.0m (9M 2019: €56.7m; -11.8%)

-11.8%) Adjusted earnings after tax (EAT): €24.9m (9M 2019: €43.4m; -42.6%) Financial targets for 2020 & 2021 reiterated Outlook 2020 forecast: Adjusted revenues and adjusted EAT target of €470m-€500m and €30m-€35m

Adjusted revenues and adjusted EAT target of €470m-€500m and €30m-€35m 2021 forecast : Adjusted revenues of €900m-€1.0bn; adjusted EAT of at least €90m

: Adjusted revenues of €900m-€1.0bn; adjusted EAT of at least €90m Target payout-ratio: 30% of net profit (starting for FY 2020) 4 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 *Including relevant share of at-equity consolidated JV's Corona Virus - Operating Update No impact from resurgence of crisis so far Key topics Sales 1 Construction 2 Approvals 3 Employees 4 Instone position Institutional: constructive ongoing discussions in line with expectations

Retail: volumes at pre-COVID levels, selling prices in-line with budget

pre-COVID levels, selling prices in-line with budget Construction progress according to plan on all our sites; no major impact from limited number of infections so far

Easing cost pressure due to less severe capacity constraints in construction industry

Still a differentiated picture depending on the individual situation in the municipalities (e.g. level of digitisation etc.) but no major delays so far

Headquarter and branch offices: Increased share of Work from Home since October; stricter social distancing measures implemented

Construction sites: Tight monitoring of social distancing rules and hygienic measures; purchase of air cleaning systems 5 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Retail sales activities fully recovered to pre-COVID levels Sales ratio In % Long term Instone Sales ratio Sales ratio Sales ratio without package sale Rottenburg 5.0 4.7 4.5 4.1 4.0 3.5 3.1 3.2 2.8 3.0 3.0 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.4 2.5 3.3 3.4 3.1 2.6 2.8 2.6 3.9 3.7 3.6 3.5 2.5 2.7 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.0 1.9 1.7 1.1 0.9 1.9 1.9 0.6 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.2 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 Continued normalised retail sales ratio; no visible impact to date from "lockdown light" (November 2nd)

Emerging trend of multi-unit private buy-to-let investments from high net worth investors

multi-unit private buy-to-let investments from high net worth investors Strong backlog of reservations and notarization appointments 6 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Retail sales ratio = weekly number of units sold/total number of units on offer (four week moving average) German residential prices: stable upward trend continues - winner of the crisis Recent data points/surveys show residential prices continue to move up IMX (immoscout): Prices for new built condos up +1.4% in Q3 (qoq); +4.8% (yoy) Hypoport, EPX*: Condo prices +3.8% in Q3 (qoq); +9.0% YTD in Germany vdp: Condo prices: +2.1% (qoq); +4.8% YTD Financing markets remain supportive for residential demand Bundesbank:Mortgage loans for private households in September flat yoy (€21.8bn) Interhyp: Interest costs for mortgage loans near all-time low (~0.75% for 10 yrs.) 7 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 *Europace house price index Portfolio Update Projects with GDV of c. €600m approved since end of June Project portfolio development, ytd (GDV) In €m 194 6,037 5,846 296 -16 90 5,938 -94 -278 12/2019 Completed New Deduction Changed 09/2020 Completed New 11/2020 projects approvals sales projects approvals volume 2020 new project approvals Exp. sales Exp. units volume (€m) Heusenstamm (near Frankfurt) 149 341 Halle 38 151 Subtotal as of 06/20 187 492 Hannover, Buentekamp III 50 72 Nuremberg, Boxdorf 59 125 Rhine/Main 194 480 Berlin* 222 531 Rhine/Main* 72 177 9 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 *Including relevant share of at-equity consolidated JV's, which are not included in portfolio development bridge Significant share of pre-sold units support future cash flow and earnings visibility Project portfolio as of 30/09/2020 by region (GDV) In % Berlin Munich 3.6 6.2 Nuremberg 6.6 Frankfurt Hamburg 33.4 6.7 Total: Stuttgart €5.9bn 7.9 Leipzig 9.8 NRW Others* 13.7 12.1 53 projects / 13,374 units

88% in metropolitan regions

~80 sqm / unit

~€5,450 ASP / sqm Project portfolio as of 30/09/2020 by development (GDV) In % Under construction 24.1 Pre sale 60.3Pre construction 15.6 €2.4bn GDV pre-construction or under construction

pre-construction or under construction €1.4bn GDV under construction

€2.1bn of portfolio already sold (89% of pre-construction and under construction)

pre-construction and under construction) €1.2bn of currently under construction portfolio is sold (85%) 10 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 *"Others" include Wiesbaden, Mannheim, Hannover, Potsdam, Bamberg Q3 Financial Performance Adjusted Results of Operations 9M sales affected by COVID-19 effects - Recovery well underway €m Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change Revenues 111.7 128.2 -12.9% 291.3 302.4 -3.7% Project cost -75.4 -87.8 -14.1% -197.2 -203.5 -3.1% Gross profit 36.3 40.4 -10.1% 94.1 98.9 -4.9% Gross Margin 32.5% 31.5% 32.3% 32.7% -14.9 -16.0 Platform cost -6.9% -44.8 -42.2 6.2% Share of results of 0.4 0.4 0.7 0.0 joint ventures EBIT 21.8 24.8 -12.1% 50.0 56.7 -11.8% EBIT Margin 19.5% 19.3% 17.2% 18.8% Financial and other -6.0 -5.1 -15.5 -10.6 result EBT 15.7 19.6 -19.9% 34.4 46.1 -25.4% EBT Margin 14.1% 15.3% 11.8% 15.2% Taxes -4.7 -1.3 -9.6 -2.7 Tax rate 29.9% 6.6% 27.9% 5.9% EAT 11.2 18.3 -38.8% 24.9 43.4 -42.6% EAT Margin 10.0% 14.3% 8.5% 14.4% Q2+Q3 revenues affected by reduced sales speed and postponed marketing launches

Sustained very high gross margins underscores resilient pricing environment as well as quality of product pipeline

Moderately rising 9M platform costs reflect investments into future growth (incl. valuehome)

Increased interest expenses due to 2019 land acquisitions and related increase in debt

Normalisation of tax rate: Low FY 2019 taxes due to one-time effect 12 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 High visibility for FY 2020 sales and revenues targets Concluded sales contracts - expected development in Q4 2020 Revenue recognition - expected development in Q4 2020 In €m In €m >450 470-500 104 291 50 218 168 187 Retail Institutional 9M 20 Expected Expected FY 20e Retail Institutional 9M 20 Expected Expected FY 20e sales sales retail institutional revenues revenues retail institutional sales sales revenues revenues Q4 expected sales and revenues in line with targets

Retail demand remains strong

Expect institutional sales related to three to four projects to be completed in Q4 13 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Strong balance sheet a competitive edge in current markets €m 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Corporate debt 215.3 180.8 Project debt 332.8 414.7 Financial debt 548.1 595.5 Cash and cash equivalents and term -241.5 -117.1 deposits Net financial debt 306.6 478.4 Inventories and Contract asset 951.2 951.1 LTC** 32.2% 50.3% Adjusted EBIT (LTM)*** 122.9 129.6 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)*** 127.0 133.7 Net financial debt / adjusted EBITDA 2.4 3.6 9M LTC of 32.2% implies low financial gearing

Reminder: inventories are recorded at historical costs Significant hidden reserves provide additional downside cushion

Low 9M net debt/adjusted EBITDA of just 2.4x despite temporary decline in profitability

€1.6bn-€1.7bn mid term revenues target fully funded with the recent capital raise

mid term revenues target fully funded with the recent capital raise INS's financial strength a competitive edge for acquisitions in current environment **Loan-to-Cost: Net financial debt/ (Inventories + Contract assets) 14 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 ***LTM: Last twelve months. Adj. EBIT/EBITDA for FY 2019 has been restated to align the adj. EBIT/EBITDA calculation to the changed definition used from January 1, 2020 onwards. Expect positive operating cash flow for FY 2020 including new land investments Cash Flow (€m) 9M 2020 9M 2019 EBITDA adj. 53.0 59.7 Other non-cash items -5.5 -14.0 Taxes paid -13.3 -10.2 Change in working capital -7.8 -67.5 Operating cash flow 26.4 -32.0 Land plot acquisition payments (incl. 72.2 100.8 RETT*) Operating cash flow excl. 98.6 68.8 investments 9M operating cash flow remains positive prior to new land investment

Existing projects are fully self-funding

self-funding Expect significant positive operating cash flow (including new land investments) for FY 2020

Substantial milestone payments from pre- sold institutional projects in Q4 Full recovery of retail sales

Liquidity (€m) Total t/o t/o drawn available Corporate debt Promissory notes 206.0 206.0 0.0 Revolving Credit Facilites 119.0 10.0 109.0 Total 325.0 216.0 109.0 Cash and cash equivalents and 241.5 term deposits Total corporate funds 350.5 available Project debt Project finance** 458.7 334.6 124.1 Strong liquidity position further improved through equity raise

Acquisitions expected to continue at elevated levels 15 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 *RETT: Real Estate Transfer Tax / **Net available project financing Intrinsic pipeline value suggests fundamental upside Additional upside from deployment of funds from capital increase NAV (€m) as of 30/09/2020 ACTUAL Expected selling prices of project pipeline 5,938 (GDV) Payments received -750 Expected project costs -3,389 Net debt -307 Net Asset Value 1,492 Number of shares (m) 47.0 Net Asset Value per share (€) 31.75 Payments received reflect project related income received to date from pre-sale of pipeline, rental income and ordinary course sale of land plots

pre-sale of pipeline, rental income and ordinary course sale of land plots Expected project costs include future expected payouts required to complete INS project pipeline 16 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Outlook Guidance confirmed, strong structural growth ahead €m Outlook 2020 Outlook 2021 Revenues (adjusted) 470-500 900-1,000 Gross profit margin >28% n/a Revenues (adjusted) In €m 1,600-1,700 (adjusted) EAT (adjusted) 30-35 >90 Volume of concluded >450 n/a Sales contracts 900-1,000 470-500 >1,000 Planned payout ratio of 30% of adjusted EAT

FY 2020 a transitional year due to severe temporary effects from the COVID-19 pandemic 2020 2021 2022 ... Mid-term Thereof from existing 100% 100% projects*: Thereof from projects 95% 73% with building right*: Revenues secured 74% 33% through pre-sales*: 18 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 * % figures as of 30 September 2020; referring to midpoint of guidance Appendix Income statement (reported) €m 9M 2020 9M 2019 Total revenues 275.9 296.4 Changes in inventories 73.3 86.8 349.2 283.2 Other operating income 5.6 2.4 Cost of materials -251.4 -286.1 Staff costs -30.8 -25.4 Other operating expenses -18.4 -22.0 Depreciation and amortization -3.0 -3.0 Earnings from operative activities 51.2 49.1 Income from associated affiliates 0.7 0.0 Other net income from investments -1.2 -3.3 Finance income 0.0 1.4 Finance costs -18.2 -11.8 Changes of securities classified as financial 0.1 0.3 assets EBT 32.5 35.7 Income taxes -9.3 -0.6 EAT 23.3 35.2 20 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Cost of materials including land price payments and corresponding ancillary costs of around €60.8m for previously secured projects.

lncrease in staff costs reflects the increase in FTEs to 333.7 (9M-2019: 307.7).

(9M-2019: 307.7). The increase of finance costs is related to the increase in gross debt due to investments in new land acquisition.

In 9M-2019 tax rate was positively influenced by a special effect associated with the first-time recognition of loss carry forwards. Condensed balance sheet €m 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Non-current assets 18.9 20.4 Inventories 805.4 732.1 Contract assets 145.8 219.0 Other receivables 143.5 34.7 Cash and cash equivalents 141.5 117.1 Current assets 1,236.2 1,102.9 Total assets 1,255.1 1,123.4 Total equity 508.4 310.2 Financial liabilities 297.7 451.6 Other provisions and liabilities 26.2 26.6 Deferred tax liabilities 14.3 12.0 Non-current liabilities 338.2 490.2 Financial liabilities 250.4 143.9 Trade payables 79.0 87.6 Other provisions and liabilities 79.1 91.5 Current liabilities 408.5 323.0 Total equity and liabilities 1,255.1 1,123.4 As at 30 September 2020, inventories increased to €805.4m ( Q4 2019: €732.1m) due to construction progress as well as land acquisitions of €60.8m.

€732.1m) due to construction progress as well as land acquisitions of €60.8m. Equity increased due to the capital increase by issuing 10 million new shares with net proceeds of round €175m.

Non-current financial liabilities fell to €297.7m as of Q3 2020 (Q4 2019: €451.6m). Current financial liabilities increased to €250.4m (Q4 2019:

€143.9m). In Q3 corporate financing €75.0m was repaid with the proceeds from a new promissory note loan of €100m at better terms.

financial liabilities fell to €297.7m as of Q3 2020 (Q4 2019: €451.6m). Current financial liabilities increased to €250.4m (Q4 2019: €143.9m). In Q3 corporate financing €75.0m was repaid with the proceeds from a new promissory note loan of €100m at better terms. Trade payables decreased to €79.0m (Q4 2019: €87.6m) and essentially comprise the services provided by contractors. 21 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Well balanced financing structure at attractive terms Maturity profile as of 30/09/2020 Secured/unsecured* as of 30/09/2020 In % 234 Corporate debt Project debt In % Corporate debt Project debt, secured 145 36.1% 57 100 43 28 88 63.9% 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Weighted average corporate debt maturity 3.1 years Weighted average corporate interest costs 3.12% Share of total debt with floating interest 82.1% *Based on total available credit lines (drawn and undrawn) 22 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Project Portfolio Key Figures €m Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Volume of sales contracts 94.9 54.1* 69.4 1,088.2 183.1 69.0 62.8 Project Portfolio (as of) 5,937.5 5,701.3 5,744.4 5,845.7 5,384.1 5,091.7 4,790.2 thereof already sold (as of) 2,108.6 2,017.1 2,189.0 2,174.0 1,261.1 1,128.7 1,061.1 Units Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Volume of sales contracts 128 347* 109 2,063 380 120 170 Project Portfolio (as of) 13,374 13,075 12,952 13,715 12,233 11,628 11,041 thereof already sold (as of) 4,770 4,648 4,799 4,814 2,944 2,684 2,564 (Unless otherwise stated, the figures are quarterly values) *Of which €24.3m (303 units) from updated business plan of already sold project Westville. 23 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 9M 2020 - Concluded Sales Contracts (Top Projects) Project City Units €m St. Marienkrankenhaus Frankfurt a. M. 28 32.5 Schulterblatt "Amanda" Hamburg 41 29.1 Westville* Frankfurt a. M. 303 24.3 Schumanns Höhe Bonn 50 19.3 "Carlina Park", Schopenhauerstraße Nuremberg 39 19.2 Schwarzwaldstraße Herrenberg 37 16.7 Lange Seegewann, Delkenheim Wiesbaden 2 15.9 "Neckar.Au Viertel" Rottenburg 40 14.6 "Wohnen im Hochfeld", Unterbach Dusseldorf 18 12.5 Quartier Stallschreiber Straße - Berlin 12 10.6 Luisenpark Others 14 23.6 Total 584 218.4 Concluded sales contracts In €m 315 218 9M 2019 9M 2020 *€24.3m (303 units) from updated business plan 24 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 9M 2020 - Revenue Contribution (Top Projects) Project City Adj. revenues (€m) St. Marienkrankenhaus Frankfurt a. M. 43.9 Schumanns Höhe Bonn 30.5 west.side Bonn 28.2 Quartier Stallschreiber Straße - Berlin 22.8 Luisenpark Schulterblatt "Amanda" Hamburg 18.7 Westville Frankfurt a. M. 14.8 City-Prag - Wohnen im Theaterviertel Stuttgart 13.7 Schwarzwaldstraße Herrenberg 12.8 Franklin Mannheim 12.3 S'LEDERER Schorndorf 9.6 Others 84.1 Total 291.3 25 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 9M 2020 Construction Launches Project City Start in Exp. Sales Units Volume (€m) Schulterblatt "Amanda" Hamburg Q2 ~ 93 ~ 165 Schorndorf, S'LEDERER Schorndorf Q2 ~ 87 ~ 230 "Niederkasseler Lohweg" Dusseldorf Q3 ~ 80 ~ 220 "Neckar.AU Viertel" (section 1) Rottenburg Q3 ~ 24 ~ 65 "Carlina Park" Nuremberg Q3 ~ 67 ~ 100 "west.side" (section 3) Bonn Q3 ~ 54 ~ 140 Total ~ 405 ~ 920 26 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Sales Offer as of Q3 2020 (Top Projects, condominium sales) Project City Sales volume (€m) Units Already sold in % St. Marienkrankenhaus Frankfurt a. M. 51.9 41 73% "Carlina Park", Schopenhauerstr. 10 Nuremberg 47.9 63 29% Schulterblatt "Amanda" Hamburg 38.1 47 57% Scholle 1, D-Unterbach Dusseldorf 24.4 43 33% Marina Bricks Regensburg 11.9 14 60% Schwarzwaldstraße Herrenberg 9.7 17 80% "Neckar.Au Viertel" Rottenburg 9.5 26 61% Quartier Stallschreiber Straße - Luisenpark Berlin 7.8 7 94% Schumanns Höhe BF 3 Bonn 0.9 1 98% Total 202.0 259 27 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Project Portfolio as of Q3 2020 (projects > €30m sales volume, representing total: ~ €5.9bn) Project Location Hamburg Schulterblatt "Amanda" Hamburg Kösliner Weg Norderstedt-Garstedt Sportplatz Bult Hannover Rothenburgsort Hamburg Büntekamp Hannover Berlin Quartier Stallschreiber Straße / Luisenpark Berlin Wendenschlossstr. Berlin Rote Kaserne West Potsdam NRW Sebastiansraße / Schumanns Höhe Bonn Niederkasseler Lohweg Düsseldorf Unterbach / Wohnen am Hochfeld Düsseldorf Literaturquartier Essen REME Mönchengladbach west.side Bonn Gartenstadtquartier Dortmund Sales volume Land plot Building right Sales Construction (expected) acquired obtained started started 95 Mio. € 85 Mio. € 120 Mio. € 198 Mio. € 143 Mio. € 236 Mio. € 135 Mio. € 59 Mio. € 70 Mio. € N/A 172 Mio. € 68 Mio. € 105 Mio. € 187 Mio. € 103 Mio. € Semi-filled circle means that the milestone has yet been achieved for sections of the project (land plot acquisition, start of sales or construction). Concerning the building right the semi-filled circle means that the zoning process has been initiated. No circle for "land plot acquired" means that the land has not yet been purchased but secured by contract. 28 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Project Portfolio as of Q3 2020 (projects > €30m sales volume, representing total: ~ €5.9bn) Project Location Rhine-Main Wiesbaden-Delkenheim, Lange Seegewann Wiesbaden Siemens-Areal Frankfurt St. Marienkrankenhaus Frankfurt am Main Friedberger Landstraße Frankfurt am Main Elisabethenareal Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main Steinbacher Hohl Frankfurt am Main Gallus Frankfurt am Main Westville Frankfurt am Main Aukamm Wiesbaden Heusenstamm Heusenstamm Leipzig Semmelweisstraße Leipzig Parkresidenz Leipzig Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße Leipzig Heide Süd Halle Sales volume Land plot Building right Sales Construction (expected) acquired obtained started started 100 Mio. € 554 Mio. € 211 Mio. € 324 Mio. € 30 Mio. € 53 Mio. € 41 Mio. € N/A 147 Mio. € 153 Mio. € 110 Mio. € 250 Mio. € 111 Mio. € 38 Mio. € Semi-filled circle means that the milestone has yet been achieved for sections of the project (land plot acquisition, start of sales or construction). Concerning the building right the semi-filled circle means that the zoning process has been initiated. No circle for "land plot acquired" means that the land has not yet been purchased but secured by contract. 29 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Project Portfolio as of Q3 2020 (projects > €30m sales volume, representing total: ~ €5.9bn) Project Location Sales volume Land plot Building right Sales Construction (expected) acquired obtained started started Baden-Wurttemberg City-Prag - Wohnen im Theaterviertel Stuttgart 126 Mio. € Franklin Mannheim 69 Mio. € Schwarzwaldstraße Herrenberg 49 Mio. € S`LEDERER Schorndorf N/A Neckartalterrassen Rottenburg 149 Mio. € Schäferlinde Herrenberg 56 Mio. € Bavaria South Ottobrunner Straße München 84 Mio. € Beethovenpark Augsburg 58 Mio. € Römerhügel Augsburg 51 Mio. € Bavaria North Schopenhauerstraße Nürnberg 67 Mio. € Stephanstraße Nürnberg 66 Mio. € Seetor Nürnberg 112 Mio. € Eslarner Straße Nürnberg 50 Mio. € Lagarde Bamberg 80 Mio. € Boxdorf Nürnberg 59 Mio. € Marina Bricks Regensburg 30 Mio. € Semi-filled circle means that the milestone has yet been achieved for sections of the project (land plot acquisition, start of sales or construction). Concerning the building right the semi-filled circle means that the zoning process has been initiated. No circle for "land plot acquired" means that the land has not yet been purchased but secured by contract. 30 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Instone Share Basic data • ISIN: DE000A2NBX80 • Ticker symbol: INS Shareholder structure (October 2020) Fidelity: 9.99% • No of shares: 46,988,336 • Index: SDAX • Market cap* : €1,003.2m • Average daily trading volume: €1.4m • Free float: 100% • Indices: SDAX • Market segment: Prime Standard, Frankfurt * Based on closing price on 20/11/2020 at €21.35 31 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Others: 58.64% Janus Henderson: 6.96% Cohen & Steers: 5.24% Capital: 4.87% T. Rowe: 4.03% DWS: 3.82% Union Investment: 3.38% Amundi: 3.07% Financial Calendar 2020 November 26 Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2020 November 27 Virtual Roadshow, Switzerland and Scandinavia (Mainfirst) November 30 Virtual Roadshow, UK (Deutsche Bank) December 01 Virtual Roadshow, US (Jefferies) December 02 Virtual Roadshow, Benelux (Kempen & Co) December 03 Virtual Roadshow, Germany (MM Warburg) December 09 HSBC Virtual Real Estate Seminar 2021 January 07 ODDO BHF Forum January 18 UniCredit Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference February 24 Publication of preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 March 18 Annual Report 2020 March 25 BofA EMEA Real Estate CEO Virtual Conference March 30 Jefferies Pan-EuropeanMid-Cap Virtual Conference May 20 Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2021 June 09 Annual General Meeting August 26 Group Interim Report for the first half of 2021 November 18 Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2021 32 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Investor Relations Contact Burkhard Sawazki Head of Business Development & Communication +49 201 45355-137 M +49 173 2606034 burkhard.sawazki@instone.de Simone Cujai Senior Investor Relations Manager +49 201 45355-428 M +49 162 8035792 simone.cujai@instone.de 33 | 26.11.2020 | Q3-2020 Instone Real Estate Group AG Grugaplatz 2-4,45131 Essen E-Mail:investorrelations@instone.deInternet: www.instone.de/en Attachments Original document

