Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 02:32:01 am
25 EUR   +0.40%
02:40aINSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Annual Financial Statement 2020
PU
02:40aINSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Presentation Annual Results 2020
PU
02:32aPRESS RELEASE  : Instone Real Estate Group AG: -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instone Real Estate : Annual Financial Statement 2020

03/18/2021 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • 1 Annual ﬁnancial statements

    ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • 2 Statement of ﬁnancial position

  • 4 Income statement

  • 5 Notes to the annual ﬁnancial statements

  • 5 Basis of the annual ﬁnancial statements

  • 8 Notes to the statement of ﬁnancial position

  • 12 Notes to the income statement

  • 14 Other disclosures

  • 20 Independent auditor's report

  • 27 Insurance of legal representatives

  • 28 About us

Annual ﬁnancial statements

Statement of ﬁnancial position

Statement of ﬁnancial position

Income statement

Notes to the annual ﬁnancial statements

Statement of ﬁnancial position Assets

In thousands of euros

Note

C.

D.

A.

Non-current assets

Financial assets

1

1. Investments in aﬃliated companies

223,615

230,916

2. Loans to aﬃliated companies

268,116

190,465

491,731

421,381

491,731

421,381

B.

Current assets

I.

Receivables and other assets

2

1. Trade receivables

0

4

2. Receivables from aﬃliated companies of which with a remaining term of over one year: €11,562 thousand (previous year: €2,320 thousand)

of which trade receivables: €195 thousand (previous year: €322 thousand) of which from other assets: €31,726 thousand (previous year: €26,627 thousand)

31,921

26,949

3. Other assets

3,194

14,195

35,114

41,148

II.

Cash on hand, bank balances

3

141,809

5,120

176,923

46,268

C.

Prepaid expenses and deferred income

140

18

D.

Deferred tax asset

23,029

27,685

691,823

495,352

TABLE 01

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

Annual ﬁnancial statements

Statement of ﬁnancial position (continued)

Statement of ﬁnancial position

Income statement

Notes to the annual ﬁnancial statements

Statement of ﬁnancial position Equity and liabilities

In thousands of euros

Note

B.

A.

C.

A.

Equity

4

I.

Share capital contingent capital: €3,698 thousand (previous year: €3,698 thousand)

46,988

36,988

II.

Capital reserves

358,958

198,874

III.

Net proﬁt

14,669

17,642

420,615

253,504

B.

Provisions

1. Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

5

737

577

2. Tax provisions

6

3,701

2,067

3. Other provisions

6

7,130

6,903

11,568

9,547

C. Liabilities

1. Loans from banks and other lenders of which with a remaining term of up to one year: €2,851 thousand (previous year: €1,668 thousand) of which with a remaining term of over one year: €206,000 thousand (previous year: €181,000 thousand)

7

208,851

182,668

2. Trade payables of which with a remaining term of up to one year: €217 thousand (previous year: €611 thousand)

8

217

611

3. Liabilities to aﬃliated companies of which with a remaining term of up to one year: €50,042 thousand (previous year: €48,441 thousand) of which trade payables: €0 thousand (previous year: €3,145 thousand) of which from other liabilities: €50,042 thousand (previous year: €45,296 thousand)

9

50,042

48,441

4. Other liabilities of which with a remaining term of up to one year: €530 thousand (previous year: €581 thousand) of which for taxes: €68 thousand (previous year: €75 thousand)

10

530

581

259,640

232,301

691,823

495,352

31/12/2020

TABLE 01

31/12/2019

Annual ﬁnancial statements

Income statement

Statement of ﬁnancial position

Income statementNotes to the annual ﬁnancial statements

Income statement

In thousands of euros

Note

4.

2.

5.

3.

6. 7.

1.

Revenue

11

936

1,581

2.

Other operating income

12

675

3,453

Operating performance

1,611

5,034

3.

Staﬀ costs

13

a) Wages and salaries

- 3,829

- 5,106

b) Social security contributions and expenses for pensions and other employee beneﬁts of which for retirement provision: €48 thousand (previous year: €44 thousand)

- 167

- 132

4.

Other operating expenses

14

- 16,644

- 10,289

Operating proﬁt

- 19,028

- 10,493

5.

Income from investments of which from aﬃliated companies: €0 thousand (previous year: €41,905 thousand)

15

0

41,905

6.

Income from proﬁt and loss transfer agreements

15

20,112

21,214

7.

Income from other securities and loans of the ﬁnancial assets of which from aﬃliated companies: €9,461 thousand (previous year: €2,221 thousand)

15

9,503

2,221

8.

Other interest and similar income of which from aﬃliated companies: €0 thousand (previous year: €70 thousand) of which from discounting: €13 thousand (previous year: €43 thousand)

15

13

116

9.

Depreciation and amortisation of ﬁnancial assets and current asset securities of which from aﬃliated companies: €-8,321 thousand (previous year: €-29,582 thousand)

15

- 8,367

- 29,582

10.

Expenses from proﬁt and loss transfer agreements

15

- 131

0

11.

Interest and similar expenses of which from aﬃliated companies: €-1,886 thousand (previous year: €-4,740 thousand)

of which from the compounding of pension provisions: €-245 thousand (previous year: €-161 thousand)

15

- 10,961

- 9,568

12.

Taxes on income and earnings of which deferred tax expenses/income: €- 7.108 thousand (previous year: €27.685 thousand)

16

- 6,916

26,233

13.

Earnings after tax/net loss for the year (previous year: net proﬁt for the year)

- 15,775

42,046

14.

Withdrawal from the capital reserves

12,802

0

15.

Proﬁt carried forward (previous year: loss carried forward)

17,642

- 24,404

16.

Net proﬁt

14,669

17,642

TABLE 02

2020

2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Instone Real Estate Group AG published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
02:40aINSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Annual Financial Statement 2020
PU
02:40aINSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Presentation Annual Results 2020
PU
02:32aPRESS RELEASE  : Instone Real Estate Group AG: -2-
DJ
02:32aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone held up well in a year dominated by the c..
EQ
02:32aPRESS RELEASE : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Instone held up well in a year dom..
DJ
03/09INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/09INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according..
EQ
03/09INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Correction of a release from 28/12/2020 according..
EQ
03/09INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of qu..
EQ
03/09DGAP-AFR  : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the public..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 482 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2020 35,1 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net Debt 2020 303 M 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 1 170 M 1 392 M 1 400 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,13 €
Last Close Price 24,90 €
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG18.57%1 377
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.13.97%54 722
VONOVIA SE-8.10%36 695
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.07%25 409
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.05%15 978
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.36%14 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ