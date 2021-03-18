Instone Real Estate : Annual Financial Statement 2020
1 Annual ﬁnancial statements
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2 Statement of ﬁnancial position
4 Income statement
5 Notes to the annual ﬁnancial statements
5 Basis of the annual ﬁnancial statements
8 Notes to the statement of ﬁnancial position
12 Notes to the income statement
14 Other disclosures
20 Independent auditor's report
27 Insurance of legal representatives
28 About us
Annual ﬁnancial statements
Statement of ﬁnancial position
Statement of ﬁnancial position
Income statement
Notes to the annual ﬁnancial statements
Statement of ﬁnancial position Assets
In thousands of euros
Note
C.
D.
A.
Non-current assets
Financial assets
1
1. Investments in aﬃliated companies
223,615
230,916
2. Loans to aﬃliated companies
268,116
190,465
491,731
421,381
491,731
421,381
B.
Current assets
I.
Receivables and other assets
2
1. Trade receivables
0
4
2. Receivables from aﬃliated companies of which with a remaining term of over one year: €11,562 thousand (previous year: €2,320 thousand)
of which trade receivables: €195 thousand (previous year: €322 thousand) of which from other assets: €31,726 thousand (previous year: €26,627 thousand)
31,921
26,949
3. Other assets
3,194
14,195
35,114
41,148
II.
Cash on hand, bank balances
3
141,809
5,120
176,923
46,268
C.
Prepaid expenses and deferred income
140
18
D.
Deferred tax asset
23,029
27,685
691,823
495,352
TABLE 01
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
Annual ﬁnancial statements
Statement of ﬁnancial position (continued)
Statement of ﬁnancial position
Income statement
Notes to the annual ﬁnancial statements
Statement of ﬁnancial position Equity and liabilities
In thousands of euros
Note
B.
A.
C.
A.
Equity
4
I.
Share capital contingent capital: €3,698 thousand (previous year: €3,698 thousand)
46,988
36,988
II.
Capital reserves
358,958
198,874
III.
Net proﬁt
14,669
17,642
420,615
253,504
B.
Provisions
1. Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
5
737
577
2. Tax provisions
6
3,701
2,067
3. Other provisions
6
7,130
6,903
11,568
9,547
C. Liabilities
1. Loans from banks and other lenders of which with a remaining term of up to one year: €2,851 thousand (previous year: €1,668 thousand) of which with a remaining term of over one year: €206,000 thousand (previous year: €181,000 thousand)
7
208,851
182,668
2. Trade payables of which with a remaining term of up to one year: €217 thousand (previous year: €611 thousand)
8
217
611
3. Liabilities to aﬃliated companies of which with a remaining term of up to one year: €50,042 thousand (previous year: €48,441 thousand) of which trade payables: €0 thousand (previous year: €3,145 thousand) of which from other liabilities: €50,042 thousand (previous year: €45,296 thousand)
9
50,042
48,441
4. Other liabilities of which with a remaining term of up to one year: €530 thousand (previous year: €581 thousand) of which for taxes: €68 thousand (previous year: €75 thousand)
10
530
581
259,640
232,301
691,823
495,352
31/12/2020
TABLE 01
31/12/2019
Annual ﬁnancial statements
Income statement
Statement of ﬁnancial position
Income statementNotes to the annual ﬁnancial statements
Income statement
In thousands of euros
Note
4.
2.
5.
3.
6. 7.
1.
Revenue
11
936
1,581
2.
Other operating income
12
675
3,453
Operating performance
1,611
5,034
3.
Staﬀ costs
13
a) Wages and salaries
- 3,829
- 5,106
b) Social security contributions and expenses for pensions and other employee beneﬁts of which for retirement provision: €48 thousand (previous year: €44 thousand)
- 167
- 132
4.
Other operating expenses
14
- 16,644
- 10,289
Operating proﬁt
- 19,028
- 10,493
5.
Income from investments of which from aﬃliated companies: €0 thousand (previous year: €41,905 thousand)
15
0
41,905
6.
Income from proﬁt and loss transfer agreements
15
20,112
21,214
7.
Income from other securities and loans of the ﬁnancial assets of which from aﬃliated companies: €9,461 thousand (previous year: €2,221 thousand)
15
9,503
2,221
8.
Other interest and similar income of which from aﬃliated companies: €0 thousand (previous year: €70 thousand) of which from discounting: €13 thousand (previous year: €43 thousand)
15
13
116
9.
Depreciation and amortisation of ﬁnancial assets and current asset securities of which from aﬃliated companies: €-8,321 thousand (previous year: €-29,582 thousand)
15
- 8,367
- 29,582
10.
Expenses from proﬁt and loss transfer agreements
15
- 131
0
11.
Interest and similar expenses of which from aﬃliated companies: €-1,886 thousand (previous year: €-4,740 thousand)
of which from the compounding of pension provisions: €-245 thousand (previous year: €-161 thousand)
15
- 10,961
- 9,568
12.
Taxes on income and earnings of which deferred tax expenses/income: €- 7.108 thousand (previous year: €27.685 thousand)
16
- 6,916
26,233
13.
Earnings after tax/net loss for the year (previous year: net proﬁt for the year)
- 15,775
42,046
14.
Withdrawal from the capital reserves
12,802
0
15.
Proﬁt carried forward (previous year: loss carried forward)
17,642
- 24,404
16.
Net proﬁt
14,669
17,642
TABLE 02
2020
2019
