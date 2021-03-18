Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 02:32:01 am
25 EUR   +0.40%
02:40aINSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Annual Financial Statement 2020
PU
02:40aINSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Presentation Annual Results 2020
PU
02:32aPRESS RELEASE  : Instone Real Estate Group AG: -2-
DJ
Instone Real Estate : Presentation Annual Results 2020

03/18/2021 | 02:40am EDT
Instone Real Estate

Highlights

Highlights

Strong operational performance despite headwinds from pandemic

Operational Highlights

  • Strong demand environment (institutional + retail sales) in Q4 2020 and YTD with positive HPI growth momentum

  • Construction: running according to plan, no tangible impact from pandemic (nine construction starts in FY 2020)

  • Approvals: short term risk factor in current environment (reflected in updated FY 2021 revenue guidance)

  • Acquisitions: seven projects incl. valuehome (GDV of c.€800m*) support future growth; several deals currently in exclusive negotiation

  • ESG: Strong commitment with aim of achieving CO2 neutrality in 2050

Q4 2020 better than expected; Sustained high gross margin

FY 2020 Results

  • Adjusted revenues: €480.1m (FY 2019: €736.7m, -34.8%); strong Q4 2019 due to Westville-project

  • Adjusted gross profit margin: 30.5% (FY 2019: 25.5%)

  • Adjusted earnings after tax (EAT): €41.1m (FY 2019: €105.6m; -61.1%)

  • DPS (proposal): €0.26 per share (inaugural dividend)

Higher margins offset lower pandemic related topline growth

Outlook

  • Updated 2021 guidance confirmed: Adj. revenues of €820-900m; adj. gross profit margin of 26-27%; adj. EAT of €90-95m; sales volume of at least €900m

  • Target payout-ratio: 30% of net profit reiterated also for 2021

4

|

18.03.2021

|

FY-2020

*Including relevant share of at-equity consolidated JV's

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Instone Real Estate Group AG published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 482 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2020 35,1 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net Debt 2020 303 M 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 1 170 M 1 392 M 1 400 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,13 €
Last Close Price 24,90 €
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG18.57%1 377
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.13.97%54 722
VONOVIA SE-8.10%36 695
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.07%25 409
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.05%15 978
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.36%14 905
