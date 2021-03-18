Instone Real Estate : Presentation Annual Results 2020

Instone Real Estate
Highlights
Strong operational performance despite headwinds from pandemic
Strong demand environment (institutional + retail sales) in Q4 2020 and YTD with positive HPI growth momentum
Construction: running according to plan, no tangible impact from pandemic (nine construction starts in FY 2020)
Approvals: short term risk factor in current environment (reflected in updated FY 2021 revenue guidance)
Acquisitions: seven projects incl. valuehome (GDV of c.€800m*) support future growth; several deals currently in exclusive negotiation
ESG: Strong commitment with aim of achieving CO2 neutrality in 2050
Q4 2020 better than expected; Sustained high gross margin
Adjusted revenues: €480.1m (FY 2019: €736.7m, -34.8%); strong Q4 2019 due to Westville-project
Adjusted gross profit margin: 30.5% (FY 2019: 25.5%)
Higher margins offset lower pandemic related topline growth
Outlook
*Including relevant share of at-equity consolidated JV's
