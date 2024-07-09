Salesforce, Grammarly and Inspera are the latest additions to the EdTech Collective, which continues as the largest partner community in the edtech industry with over 1,000 partners

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem, announced the creation of the EdCo Partner Program to support partners dedicated to improving student success. EdCo partners can connect directly with educators and students within the Instructure Learning Ecosystem, where learning happens. The EdCo Partner Program is part of the ever-expanding EdTech Collective, Instructure's partner ecosystem designed to help intensify educational impact by working as an industry to solve the most important problems facing educators.

New categories within this program include integration partners, evidence partners, strategic partners and solution partners. This new program connects Instructure's resources to enhance support for partners at every stage of their journey by providing tailored assistance based on the type of partnership.

The EdTech Collective was created in 2021 to help partners meet the numerous challenges facing the industry. Since then, it has grown to over 1,000 members and supports companies of all sizes and stages with unique tools to build solutions, drive adoption and grow impact. Some of its new partners include:

Salesforce , the number one AI CRM, will collaborate with Instructure, combining innovative technologies to enhance the educational experience for students and educators alike. Informed by our joint customers, we are committed to combining the strengths of Salesforce Education Cloud and Instructure to streamline administrative processes, improve student engagement, and foster personalized learning. Together, Instructure and Salesforce are driving transformative change in the education sector, empowering institutions to achieve meaningful success

Grammarly's institution-wide offering, Grammarly for Education, announced its intention to integrate its Writing Score API into Canvas LMS, providing a real-time quality check on any document and supporting students in submitting their most correct, clear and engaging writing. When institutions enable Writing Score, students will be able to get immediate baseline feedback on an assignment's correctness, clarity, delivery and engagement before they submit their final version.

Inspera's assessment and proctoring tools help improve the student experience by seamlessly integrating with the LMS. Canvas customers will be able to benefit from Inspera's experience in delivering high-stakes digital assessment at scale, as well as the efficiency gains available from a centrally administered approach to exam delivery. Existing customers of both Inspera Assessment and Canvas will also benefit through the deeper integration of the two solutions which will greatly improve usability for academics that want to link assessments from Inspera into Canvas and vice versa.

EdCo partners now have various ways to work with Instructure and can earn badges to display on their website and marketing materials to demonstrate their partnership. Instructure offers them focused support to address significant challenges such as high teacher turnover rates, low student test scores and a need to demonstrate the efficacy of edtech tools as post-pandemic funding ends. They have access to extensive industry expertise, the ability to collaborate with and learn from other partners, access to a global network of educational institutions and a unique set of tools to bring their solutions to market. EdCo partners can build an integrated solution within Instructure's trusted, user-friendly and highly interoperable ecosystem. EdCo partners can differentiate and grow their solutions with rigorous, formative research, unique implementation insights and tools to scale.

"With the creation of the Instructure EdCo Partner Program, we are extending our long-held belief in the power of the ecosystem by connecting the broad partner community with our users in ways that allow them to jointly create learning environments that address their most pressing challenges," said Mitch Benson, Chief Strategy Officer at Instructure. "The program helps our partners build integrations, drive adoption of their tools and grow their impact."

Close to 65 valued Instructure partners are InstructureCon sponsors and will attend the conference to connect with users, demonstrate their solutions and facilitate discussions. AWS, K16 Solutions and Lincoln Learning Solutions are the exclusive Diamond Sponsors of InstructureCon 2024. Platinum Sponsors include Microsoft, Salesforce, Cidilabs, Respondus, Class, Jax Consulting and Intelliboard.

EdCo Partner Categories

Integration Partners can tap into Instructure's ecosystem and Canvas through the Instructure LTI

Evidence Partners have insight into how their solutions are used and the evidence of impact

Strategic Partners include business and brand partners, co-sellers, service partners and channel partners

Solution Partners include Canvas solutions such as Catalog, Credentials, Pathways, Item Bank, white-labeled products and more

