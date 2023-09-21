Canvas Archiving Powered by K16 Solutions helps institutions safeguard student data, save time

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the leading learning platform and maker of Canvas, today announced an exclusive partnership with K16 Solutions , the industry leader for content and data migration and integration, extending access to a simple yet powerful archiving solution to all Canvas customers. Institutions have long been overwhelmed with safeguarding student and course-level data while maintaining an efficient Canvas environment. The solution, Canvas Archiving Powered by K16 Solutions , is available immediately to Canvas customers worldwide.

Cluttered databases with sensitive student data present security risks and cause administrators to spend hours each month ensuring compliance with data governance policies. Canvas Archiving Powered by K16 Solutions gives Canvas users a simple way to control access to sensitive data and back up all student and course data with the click of a button. The proven archiving technology allows administrators to automate time-consuming manual tasks while adhering to complex governance policies, which differ from state to state. Unlike typical cold-storage archiving methods where data is difficult to access and restore, archived data from Canvas Archiving remains completely accessible, making it easy for institutions to restore full, readable content to Canvas.

"It's essential to protect student data, but the complex and time-consuming process has made the job more difficult than it should be for administrators," said Liz Crawford, Vice President of Partnerships at Instructure. "This partnership with K16 Solutions creates a powerful, yet simple solution to a common problem for educational institutions worldwide. And represents part of our robust Instructure Learning Platform, designed to meet the evolving needs of institutions to help amplify the power of teaching and learning."

Historically, during an LMS migration, administrators were forced to back up their data by zipping files and storing them offline. In response to this need, K16 Solutions created an archiving solution to assist customers in moving to Canvas from other LMS platforms. After incorporating feedback and expanding the solution over several years, K16 Solutions has now created a Canvas-specific backup and archiving solution for existing Canvas users.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Instructure by offering Canvas customers a sophisticated archiving solution that allows them to archive their aging content and back up sensitive student data," said Steve Mildner, Chief Operating Officer at K16 Solutions. "A more user-friendly archiving platform in higher education has long been overdue, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this breakthrough with Instructure."

"We needed a way to back up and secure our course content and data–and that's what we got," said Sam Kelly, LMS and senior systems administrator at Seminole State College of Florida, who piloted an early version of the product. "With Canvas Archiving powered by K16 Solutions, we can secure our student data, stay compliant, and remain in good standing for accreditation purposes."

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform, comprised of its flagship product Canvas LMS and several products serving K-12 and higher education, supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

