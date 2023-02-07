Instructure's Jack Jackson Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

The award recognizes top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the maker of Canvas , today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Jack Jackson, Vice President of Global Channels at Instructure, as a 2023 Channel Chief. The annual list honors outstanding IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Jackson has now been recognized as a CRN Channel Chief for two consecutive years. Under his leadership, Instructure launched its channel partner program in 2021 to reach new customers throughout the world. The program offers an innovative approach to respond to customers' needs, makes Canvas LMS and the Instructure Learning Platform even more accessible to schools in international markets and rewards and develops distributors and resellers to enhance Instructure's offerings globally.

With over 20 years of sales and business experience in the tech industry, Jackson has a track record of building world-class channel organizations. He previously managed global channel organizations at Mimosa Networks, Mindjet and TrustArc. Jack received his bachelor's degree from Saint Mary's College of California and completed postgraduate work in leadership and international business at Harvard University.

"Jack's leadership has been crucial for our international expansion, as we continue to extend our offerings to better serve public and private educational institutions worldwide," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "We're committed to delivering equal access to quality education around the world and helping students elevate their learning experiences. Our channel partner program plays a crucial role in making the Instructure Learning Platform available to students and educators globally."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

