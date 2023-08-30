SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that members of its management team will present at the Citi 2023 Global Technology and GEMS Conference in New York City.

  • Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. MT)
  • Live webcast: ir.instructure.com; an archived replay will be made available on the Company's website for a limited time

