SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) ("Instructure") today announced that company management will present at the upcoming investor conference:

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Chief Financial Officer Peter Walker will present in-person at 10:50 a.m. ET (8:50 a.m. MT) and meet with investors in New York, NY. The webcast can be viewed here and an archive of the webcast will be available for a limited time on Instructure's investor relations website under "Events & Presentations" at https://ir.instructure.com.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

