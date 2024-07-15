SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Instructure will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

To register for the conference call, please click this link . Participants may also access the conference call by dialing 1-888-596-4144 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-646-968-2525 (International) and using conference code 6925245 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on Instructure's investor relations website at https://ir.instructure.com under "Events & Presentations".

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on Instructure's investor relations website under "Events & Presentations" or by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-609-800-9909 (International) and using conference code 6925245. The telephone replay will be available through Thursday, August 8, 2024.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) powers the delivery of education globally and provides learners with the rich credentials they need to create opportunities across their lifetimes. Today, the Instructure ecosystem of products enables educators and institutions to elevate student success, amplify the power of teaching, and inspire everyone to learn together. With our global network of learners, educators, partners and customers, we continue to deliver on our vision to be the platform that powers learning for a lifetime and turns that learning into opportunities. We encourage you to discover more at www.instructure.com.

Contact

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 610-9722

brian.watkins@instructure.com

Matthew Wells

SVP of Investor Relations

Instructure

investors@instructure.com

