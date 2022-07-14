Log in
InstructureCon 2022 Virtual Conference Delivers Inspirational, Practical Tips to More than 10,000 Educators

07/14/2022 | 09:48am EDT
Over 10 hours of free content now available on-demand for up to a year

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today will hold its annual conference, InstructureCon 2022 in North America. This is the first year holding regional versions of the virtual education technology and digital learning conferences. Three additional regional InstructureCons will take place later in the year for Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and the Asia Pacific regions. Over 10,000 users have registered to attend the event, sharing useful solutions and edtech insights and learning from each other. The free professional learning event for educators and edtech users featured keynotes from well-known thought leaders Simone Giertz and Adam Grant. To register and view the presentations today and for up to a year, visit www.instructure.com/events/instructurecon.

With close to 50 sessions, InstructureCon this year will include encouraging content, useful tips for educators and insight into product developments. Packed with powerful keynote addresses and breakout on-demand sessions allow for a truly customized learning experience. The opening keynote presentation includes an interview with Simone Giertz, a passion-provoking educator, who will share her unique perspective into the importance of STEM education and how educators can inspire students and spark curiosity through the journey of creation and discovery.

The event closes with a keynote interview with Adam Grant, the organizational psychologist, bestselling author and professor at Wharton. He explores the science behind motivation, generosity, original thinking and rethinking. In this session, Adam will take us on a journey of discovery, connection and hope through personal insights and experience of embracing the educator's path.

"The theme for InstructureCon 2022 is 'embrace the journey,' a nod to the challenging, yet rewarding path educators undertake," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "This year participants will get to choose their own InstructureCon adventure, as they create a personalized virtual conference experience that delivers incredible insights in a simple format."

In addition to learning from their peers about how to overcome challenges through innovation, attendees will hear from Instructure executives and education experts including CEO Steve Daly about how to navigate new challenges through collaboration and community and how to embrace the journey of change. Mitch Benson, Instructure's Chief Strategy Officer, will discuss scaling the mountaintops of new technology, including Instructure's continued commitment to openness and the future of education. Chief Customer Experience Officer Melissa Loble will discuss the myriad challenges of being an educator in today's post-pandemic climate and highlight how teachers have blazed new trails with innovative real-life approaches to learning.

Over 30 Instructure partners will host virtual booths for attendees to stop by and learn more about their tools and services. Attendees can video chat with partner representatives and engage with them throughout the day.

Next year, InstructureCon will take place in person in Denver, July 25-28, 2023.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE
Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential, timing, and examples of any strategic alternatives. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 22, 2022, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Brian Watkins
Corporate Communications
Instructure
801-610-9722
brian.watkins@instructure.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructurecon-2022-virtual-conference-delivers-inspirational-practical-tips-to-more-than-10-000--educators-301586798.html

SOURCE Instructure; Canvas


© PRNewswire 2022
