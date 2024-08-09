Insulet Corporation specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of medical devices intended to improve the lives of people with insulin-dependent diabetes. In addition, the group offers non-insulin subcutaneous drug delivery systems used in several therapeutic areas. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - Insulin pump therapy systems (95.6%): continuous insulin management and delivery systems (Omnipod® and Omnipod DASH® brands) and automated insulin administration systems (Omnipod® 5 brand); - non-insulin drug administration systems (4.4%): in particular pre-filled syringes for the Neulasta® Onpro® kit (intended for the treatment of neutropenia in patients treated with chemotherapy). By the end of 2022, the group will have 2 production sites located in the United States and in China. The United States accounts for 72.2% of net sales.