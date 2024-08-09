Morgan

Podder

since 2019

Insulet

Corporation

Investor Presentation

August 2024

Driving Continued Growth and Success

1

Drive financial results through strong execution and

margin expansion

 

 

2

Expand Omnipod 5's platform for continued long-

term growth

 

 

3

Delivering strong clinical outcomes with Omnipod 5

 

 

4

Innovation at the core: driving growth and ensuring

sustainability

Eloise

Podder 2023

Mattie

Podder

since 2010

3

Insulet Abbreviations and Acronyms

Business specific

ADA

American Diabetes Association

SOC

Sensor of Choice

 

 

 

 

AID

Automated Insulin Delivery

T1D

Type 1 Diabetes

 

 

 

 

bps

Basis Points

T2D

Type 2 Diabetes

 

 

 

 

CAGR

Compounded Annual Growth Rate

TAM

Total Addressable Market

 

 

 

 

QOL

Quality of Life

YoY

Year-over-Year

 

 

 

 

4

Achieving Our Mission with Market-Leading Innovation

Our Mission is to improve the lives of people with diabetes and enable our customers to enjoy simplicity,

freedom, and healthier lives through

innovative technology

Omnipod

Reduce

Improve

platform

burden

outcomes

Competitive Advantages

Skilled talent with deep in-house expertise Robust innovation roadmap

Scalable operations Advanced data infrastructure

Market-Leading Technology

Market-Leading Revenue Growth

Long-Term Value Creation

Shepherd

  • Emmett
    Podders

since 2023

5

Strong Fundamentals Powering Financial Results

Revenue

$s in Billions

$2.5

22% CAGR

$2.0

 

$2.0

$1.7

$1.5

$1.3

 

$1.1

 

 

 

 

 

$1.0

$0.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E2

Gross Profit & Margin (adjusted)1

$s in Billions

$1.6

 

+390 bps

69.0%

 

 

 

$1.4

 

Expansion

 

 

 

 

 

 

67.7%

 

 

 

 

 

$1.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$1.0

 

66.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.8

 

68.4%

 

 

 

65.1% 64.4%

 

 

 

 

$0.6

 

 

 

 

$0.4

 

 

 

 

 

$0.2

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019 2020 2021 20221 20231 2024E2

Operating Income & Margin (adjusted)1

$s in Millions

$300

14.0%

 

+720 bps

$250

Expansion

12.3%

 

$200

 

$150

11.5% 9.5%

$100

7.3%

6.8%

$50

 

$0

2019 20201 2021 20221 20231 2024E2

6

1. For the years indicated, gross profit and operating income are adjusted to exclude certain items. Refer to non-GAAP reconciliations in appendix for additional information.

2. Reflects 2024 high-end guidance for applicable ranges provided on the Q2'24 earnings call on August 8, 2024.

Delivering Results while Expanding Our Portfolio

2023

8th

Consecutive year of

20% or more

Total Company Revenue growth1

~425,0002

Q2'241

27%3

Total estimated active global customer

 

base

U.S. Revenue growth

 

~250,0002

24%1,3

International Revenue growth

Using Omnipod 5

26%1,3

 

 

Total Omnipod Revenue growth

Acton,

 

Massachusetts

Kunshan,

Global

China

 

Manufacturing

Johor Bahru,

Malaysia

Footprint

 

Q2'24

90 bps3

Gross Margin expansion

340 bps3

Operating Margin expansion

 

1. Growth rates are on a YoY basis and are in constant currency. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation and non-GAAP reconciliation in appendix.

 

2. Represents estimated customer base at time of Q4'23 earnings call on February 22, 2024.

7

3. Provided on the Company's Q2'24 earnings call on August 8, 2024.

Expanding Omnipod 5 Platform

Full Market Releases:

  • Integration with Dexcom's G7 sensor in the U.S.
  • Integration with Dexcom's G6 sensor in the Netherlands and France (also available in the U.K. and Germany)
  • Integration with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor in the U.K. and Netherlands; first to provide SOC

Presented at ADA data from our SECURE-T2Dpivotal trial demonstrating Omnipod 5 improves clinical outcomes and QOL in people with T2D1

Limited Market Release:

  • App for iPhone in the U.S. with G6

Anticipated upcoming launches:

  • Integration with Libre 2 Plus in the U.S. by end of 2024
  • Omnipod 5 in Italy, the Nordics, Canada, Australia, Switzerland and Belgium throughout 2025

Submitted 510(k) to the FDA for T2D label expansion1

Began producing sellable product at our new

manufacturing facility in Malaysia

8

1. The Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System is not indicated for use for people with type 2 diabetes. CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by Federal law to investigational use.

Well Positioned for the Massive Market Opportunity

~64M

~11M

+3M

Requiring Insulin

Total Addressable

U.S. Basal

Worldwide1

Market2

Opportunity

 

In the markets we serve, ~5M

(Future TAM opportunity)

 

type 1 and ~6M type 2 patients

 

 

require insulin-intensive

 

 

therapy

 

9

1.

Source: IDF Diabetes Atlas 10th edition.

2.

Comprised of ~1.5M type 1 and ~2.5M type 2 insulin-intensive(basal-bolus) in the U.S and ~3.5M type 1 and ~3.5M type 2 insulin-intensive in the international markets we serve today.

Pod shown without necessary adhesive. Omnipod 5 shown without sensor

Omnipod 5 Delivers Strong Clinical Outcomes in T1D Users

Age group

Time in range

Time below

Time in closed

range (<70)

loop

 

 

14-70 yrs1

73.9%

1.1%

96.7%

Strong

performance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

in the pivotal

6-13 yrs1

68.0%

1.5%

96.4%

trials

 

 

 

 

 

2-5 yrs2

68.1%

1.9%

97.8%

 

Published Real-World Results in 70,000 Omnipod 5 Users3

Age group

Time in range4*

Time below

Time in closed

71% time in

range (<70)4*

loop4*

Adults

 

 

 

range for

68.8%

1.0%

94.1%

prior MDI

(18+ yrs)

users4*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Largest published

Pediatrics

 

 

 

64.4%

1.4%

94.6%

U.S. dataset across

(2-17 yrs)

 

 

 

the current AID

*Based on 37,640 users at 110mg/dL Target Glucose

landscape

 

 

1.

Brown SA et al. Multicenter Trial of a Tubeless, On-Body Automated Insulin Delivery System with Customizable Glycemic Targets in Pediatric and Adult Participants with Type 1 Diabetes. Diabetes Care. 2021;44(7):1630-

 

2.

1640. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc21-0172.

 

Sherr JL et al. Safety and Glycemic Outcomes with a Tubeless Automated Insulin Delivery System in Very Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes: A Single-Arm Multicenter Clinical Trial. Diabetes Care. 2022;45(8):1907-1910.

 

3.

https://doi.org/10.2337/dc21-2359.

 

Forlenza GP et al. Real-World Evidence of Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Use in 69,902 People with Type 1 Diabetes. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2024;26(4).

 

4.

https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/pdf/10.1089/dia.2023.0578.

10

Results based on 37,640 Omnipod 5 users with type 1 diabetes in the U.S. primarily using the lowest Target Glucose of 110mg/dL. Omnipod 5 real-world dataset based on users with ≥90 days continuous glucose monitoring

 

data and ≥75% of days with ≥220 readings available. Time in range and time in closed loop results are mean, except for prior MDI users (median). Time < 70mg/dL results are median.

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Insulet Corporation published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 23:20:51 UTC.