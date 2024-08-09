Morgan
Podder
since 2019
Insulet
Corporation
Investor Presentation
August 2024
Driving Continued Growth and Success
1
Drive financial results through strong execution and
margin expansion
2
Expand Omnipod 5's platform for continued long-
term growth
3
Delivering strong clinical outcomes with Omnipod 5
4
Innovation at the core: driving growth and ensuring
sustainability
Eloise
Podder 2023
Mattie
Podder
since 2010
3
Insulet Abbreviations and Acronyms
Business specific
ADA
American Diabetes Association
SOC
Sensor of Choice
AID
Automated Insulin Delivery
T1D
Type 1 Diabetes
bps
Basis Points
T2D
Type 2 Diabetes
CAGR
Compounded Annual Growth Rate
TAM
Total Addressable Market
QOL
Quality of Life
YoY
Year-over-Year
4
Achieving Our Mission with Market-Leading Innovation
Our Mission is to improve the lives of people with diabetes and enable our customers to enjoy simplicity,
freedom, and healthier lives through
innovative technology
Omnipod
Reduce
Improve
platform
burden
outcomes
Competitive Advantages
Skilled talent with deep in-house expertise Robust innovation roadmap
Scalable operations Advanced data infrastructure
Market-Leading Technology
Market-Leading Revenue Growth
Long-Term Value Creation
Shepherd
-
Emmett
Podders
since 2023
5
Strong Fundamentals Powering Financial Results
Revenue
$s in Billions
$2.5
22% CAGR
$2.0
$2.0
$1.7
$1.5
$1.3
$1.1
$1.0
$0.9
$0.7
$0.5
$0.0
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E2
Gross Profit & Margin (adjusted)1
$s in Billions
$1.6
+390 bps
69.0%
$1.4
Expansion
67.7%
$1.2
$1.0
66.2%
$0.8
68.4%
65.1% 64.4%
$0.6
$0.4
$0.2
$0.0
2019 2020 2021 20221 20231 2024E2
Operating Income & Margin (adjusted)1
$s in Millions
$300
14.0%
+720 bps
$250
Expansion
12.3%
$200
$150
11.5% 9.5%
$100
7.3%
6.8%
$50
$0
2019 20201 2021 20221 20231 2024E2
6
1. For the years indicated, gross profit and operating income are adjusted to exclude certain items. Refer to non-GAAP reconciliations in appendix for additional information.
2. Reflects 2024 high-end guidance for applicable ranges provided on the Q2'24 earnings call on August 8, 2024.
Delivering Results while Expanding Our Portfolio
2023
8th
Consecutive year of
20% or more
Total Company Revenue growth1
~425,0002
Q2'241
27%3
Total estimated active global customer
base
U.S. Revenue growth
~250,0002
24%1,3
International Revenue growth
Using Omnipod 5
26%1,3
Total Omnipod Revenue growth
Acton,
Massachusetts
Kunshan,
Global
China
Manufacturing
Johor Bahru,
Malaysia
Footprint
Q2'24
90 bps3
Gross Margin expansion
340 bps3
Operating Margin expansion
1. Growth rates are on a YoY basis and are in constant currency. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation and non-GAAP reconciliation in appendix.
2. Represents estimated customer base at time of Q4'23 earnings call on February 22, 2024.
7
3. Provided on the Company's Q2'24 earnings call on August 8, 2024.
Expanding Omnipod 5 Platform
Full Market Releases:
- Integration with Dexcom's G7 sensor in the U.S.
- Integration with Dexcom's G6 sensor in the Netherlands and France (also available in the U.K. and Germany)
- Integration with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor in the U.K. and Netherlands; first to provide SOC
Presented at ADA data from our SECURE-T2Dpivotal trial demonstrating Omnipod 5 improves clinical outcomes and QOL in people with T2D1
Limited Market Release:
- App for iPhone in the U.S. with G6
Anticipated upcoming launches:
- Integration with Libre 2 Plus in the U.S. by end of 2024
- Omnipod 5 in Italy, the Nordics, Canada, Australia, Switzerland and Belgium throughout 2025
Submitted 510(k) to the FDA for T2D label expansion1
Began producing sellable product at our new
manufacturing facility in Malaysia
8
1. The Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System is not indicated for use for people with type 2 diabetes. CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by Federal law to investigational use.
Well Positioned for the Massive Market Opportunity
~64M
~11M
+3M
Requiring Insulin
Total Addressable
U.S. Basal
Worldwide1
Market2
Opportunity
In the markets we serve, ~5M
(Future TAM opportunity)
type 1 and ~6M type 2 patients
require insulin-intensive
therapy
9
1.
Source: IDF Diabetes Atlas 10th edition.
2.
Comprised of ~1.5M type 1 and ~2.5M type 2 insulin-intensive(basal-bolus) in the U.S and ~3.5M type 1 and ~3.5M type 2 insulin-intensive in the international markets we serve today.
Pod shown without necessary adhesive. Omnipod 5 shown without sensor
Omnipod 5 Delivers Strong Clinical Outcomes in T1D Users
Age group
Time in range
Time below
Time in closed
range (<70)
loop
14-70 yrs1
73.9%
1.1%
96.7%
Strong
performance
in the pivotal
6-13 yrs1
68.0%
1.5%
96.4%
trials
2-5 yrs2
68.1%
1.9%
97.8%
Published Real-World Results in 70,000 Omnipod 5 Users3
Age group
Time in range4*
Time below
Time in closed
71% time in
range (<70)4*
loop4*
Adults
range for
68.8%
1.0%
94.1%
prior MDI
(18+ yrs)
users4*
Largest published
Pediatrics
64.4%
1.4%
94.6%
U.S. dataset across
(2-17 yrs)
the current AID
*Based on 37,640 users at 110mg/dL Target Glucose
landscape
1.
Brown SA et al. Multicenter Trial of a Tubeless, On-Body Automated Insulin Delivery System with Customizable Glycemic Targets in Pediatric and Adult Participants with Type 1 Diabetes. Diabetes Care. 2021;44(7):1630-
2.
1640. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc21-0172.
Sherr JL et al. Safety and Glycemic Outcomes with a Tubeless Automated Insulin Delivery System in Very Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes: A Single-Arm Multicenter Clinical Trial. Diabetes Care. 2022;45(8):1907-1910.
3.
https://doi.org/10.2337/dc21-2359.
Forlenza GP et al. Real-World Evidence of Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Use in 69,902 People with Type 1 Diabetes. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2024;26(4).
4.
https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/pdf/10.1089/dia.2023.0578.
10
Results based on 37,640 Omnipod 5 users with type 1 diabetes in the U.S. primarily using the lowest Target Glucose of 110mg/dL. Omnipod 5 real-world dataset based on users with ≥90 days continuous glucose monitoring
data and ≥75% of days with ≥220 readings available. Time in range and time in closed loop results are mean, except for prior MDI users (median). Time < 70mg/dL results are median.
