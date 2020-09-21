Insulet : Expands its Offering of Omnipod DASH® Insulin Management System

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced it is commercially launching its Omnipod DASH® Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH System) in additional countries. The Omnipod DASH System is now available in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark and will be offered in France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Israel in the coming weeks. Insulet already offers the Omnipod DASH System in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Italy.

The tubeless Omnipod DASH System provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need for daily injections. It allows individuals to discreetly manage their diabetes via an intuitive, color touch-screen Personal Diabetes Manager that is a locked-down smartphone, bringing greater freedom and flexibility to simplify life.

“We listen closely to our customers to incorporate their insight and feedback into our development process to create innovative products that meet their needs,” said Bret Christensen, Insulet Chief Commercial Officer. “By building on the exciting advantages of Pod therapy, we are always looking to provide pioneering technology that simplifies life and offers freedom so our users can enjoy fulfilling lives without limitations. We are so pleased to expand the offering of Omnipod DASH to even more people across the globe so they can experience simplicity, ease of use, and discretion when managing their diabetes.”

Discussing the impending launch of Omnipod DASH in Germany, Professor Thomas Danne, Director of the Department of General Pediatrics and Endocrinology/Diabetology at the Children's Hospital On the Bult, Hannover explained, “Some of the key features of the Omnipod DASH System are very useful to my patients. For instance, the fact it is waterproof and controlled by a smartphone, touch screen controller via Bluetooth means it will minimize the number of components they have to carry, making it easier to manage their diabetes.”

The Omnipod DASH System is available for all insulin-requiring individuals. For additional information, please visit www.omnipod.com. Product images are available for media use at https://www.omnipod.com/en-gb/press-kit.

About the Omnipod DASH System:

The Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System is the first and only tubeless device that can provide three days of non-stop insulin delivery1. Its unique design consists of just two parts; a lightweight, tubeless, waterproof2, wearable Pod controlled by a smartphone touch-screen Bluetooth® enabled controller, minimizing the number of components to carry. The Omnipod DASH System offers simple, smart, discreet insulin control for people diagnosed with Type 1 or insulin-requiring Type 2 diabetes. The Omnipod DASH System, which received FDA clearance in June 2018, is the only DTSec and ISO 27001 certified insulin pump for cyber and information security and safety.

1. Up to 72 hours of continuous insulin delivery.

2. The Pod has a waterproof IP28 rating for up to 7.6 metres for 60 minutes. The PDM is not waterproof.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

