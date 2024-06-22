Insulet Corporation
Market Opportunity & Impact of GLP-1s
Updated June 2024
Introduction
- Ongoing adoption of the GLP-1 class of drugs in diabetes and recent news surrounding the expansion of use of GLP-1 in obesity have led to several questions regarding the impact on the insulin therapy market
- This report is intended to provide investors and other interested parties with an overview of Insulet's end markets in type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and the potential impact of GLP-1s on those markets
- Insulet will periodically provide updates to this report as more information becomes available
- Materials have been updated with a GLP-1 claims analysis and key insights from SECURE T2D in June 2024 on slides 6-13
3
Overview
Updated
- There are two distinct types of diabetes, type 1 and type 2. Both are comprised of large patient populations and represent significantly underpenetrated markets for insulin pump therapy (p. 5).
- Type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease that presents gradually, but leads inevitably to insulin therapy in advanced stages (p. 15)
- The GLP-1 class of drugs has been indicated for use in type 2 diabetes since 2005. Nearly two decades of adoption have shown that while they can delay the time to progression to insulin therapy, they do not stop beta cell decline, and they have not changed the population prevalence of advanced disease. Recent data highlighted that patients on newer once- weekly GLP-1 agents (semaglutide) continue to experience disease progression. (pp. 16-18)
- Insulin and GLP-1s are often used in combination. GLP-1s make insulin therapy more efficacious. (p. 19-20)
- The insulin market in type 2 is large and under-penetrated. It is fed by very large populations that progress inevitably due to many factors (e.g., obesity), through pre-diabetes, into type 2 diabetes, and eventually onto insulin therapy. The market for insulin therapy will remain large and underpenetrated for the foreseeable future. (p. 21 with FAQs pp. 22-24)
- Real world analysis conducted by Insulet in a large representative U.S. claims dataset demonstrates that GLP-1s are additive to the treatment of type 2 diabetes (p. 6-13)
- Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that presents acutely and always requires insulin for patient therapy (p. 26). This is despite recent news suggesting GLP-1s may reduce insulin needs for a temporary period after diagnosis.
- Type 1 diabetes is a large underpenetrated market that is not expected to be impacted by GLP-1 therapy (pp. 27-28)
4
Well Positioned for the Massive Market Opportunity
~64M
~11M
+3M
Requiring Insulin
Total Addressable
U.S. Basal Opportunity
Worldwide1
Market2
(Future TAM opportunity)
In the markets we serve,
5M Type 1 and 6M Type 2 patients
require basal bolus therapy
5
1. Source: IDF Atlas 10th Edition.
2. Comprised of ~1.5M type 1 and ~2.5M type 2 insulin-intensive(basal-bolus) in the U.S. and ~3.5M type 1 and ~3.5M type 2 insulin-intensive in the international markets we serve today.
GLP-1 Analysis Update
June 21, 2024
GLP-1 and Insulin Use in Type 2 Diabetes
Updated
OPTUM CLAIMS ANALYSIS AND KEY INSIGHTS FROM SECURE-T2D (JUNE 2024)
Insulet partnered with Optum® Health Economics and Outcomes Research to conduct real-world analysis using a broad and representative U.S. claims dataset. To equate GLP-1 and non-GLP-1 patient cohorts, we utilized direct and propensity-matching methods to ensure appropriate comparisons and inform statistical analysis.
This analysis demonstrates that GLP-1s are additive to the treatment paradigm in type 2 diabetes therapy:
- Patients who adopt GLP-1 therapy are twice as likely to also initiate insulin therapy within the ensuing 12 months. This is true across a broad range of HbA1c levels.
- Patients who stop GLP-1 therapy within the first 3 months are even more likely to initiate insulin than those who continue
- More than half (55%) of people who adopt GLP-1 therapy discontinue treatment within 12 months
- GLP-1initiation does not impact the continued use of insulin among current insulin users
- Omnipod® 5 delivers significant reductions in HbA1c for insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes regardless of GLP-1 use1
1. Caution: Omnipod 5 is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is CE marked for use in individuals 2 years and older with type 1 diabetes.
7
GLP-1 users are 2x more likely to initiate insulin within the first 12 months of therapy
8
Updated
Insulin initiation by GLP-1 use
Insulin initiationamong insulin-naïve type 2 diabetes patients in the 12 months
following GLP-1 introduction 1
9.1%
4.4%
n=46,829
n=46,829
Non-GLP-1
GLP-1
Users
Users
1. Analysis of insulin initiation among GLP-1 users and non-users with 12 months continuous medical and pharmacy coverage following index date (Index date between 7/21 and 6/22 ). GLP-1 patients have at least one pharmacy claim with an NDC code for a GLP-1 medication and no GLP-1 fills in the 6 months prior period. Insulin initiation is defined as the first pharmacy claim with NDC code for insulin after the index date. Hazard Ratio 2.0 (1.9 - 2.1 95% CI) GLP-1 users compared to non-GLP-1 users.
Updated
GLP-1 use is associated with higher insulin initiation across a broad range of HbA1c categories
Insulin initiation across HbA1c categories
Insulin initiation within 12 months among GLP-1 users and non-GLP-1
users by baseline HbA1c1, n=42,439
HbA1c < 7%
3.4%*
1.4%
Non-GLP-1GLP-1
UsersUsers
HbA1c 7 to 9%
9.7%*
4.8%
Non-GLP-1
GLP-1
Users
Users
HbA1c 9%+
19.5%*
14.0%
Non-GLP-1GLP-1
UsersUsers
1. Analysis of insulin initiation among GLP-1 users and non-GLP-1 users with HbA1c data available at baseline and 12 months continuous medical and pharmacy coverage following index date (Index date between 7/21
and 6/22 ). GLP-1 patients have at least one pharmacy claim with an NDC code for a GLP-1 medication and no GLP-1 fills in the 6 months prior period. Insulin initiation is defined as the first pharmacy claim with an NDC
9
code for insulin occurring after the patient's index date.
*p<0.001 for GLP-1 users compared to non-GLP-1 users.
Updated
Patients who stop GLP-1 use within the first 3 months are more likely to initiate insulin within 12 months
Stopping GLP-1 is associated with higher rates of
insulin initiation
Insulin initiation from 4 to 12 months after GLP-1 introduction,
stratified by GLP-1 exposure1, n=52,049
6.5%*
3.9%*
2.8%
Non-GLP-1
GLP-1 Users for
GLP-1 Discontinuation
Users
>3 Months
within 3 Months
1. Retrospective analysis of insulin initiation among GLP-1 users and non-users with 12 months continuous medical and pharmacy coverage following index date (Index date between 7/21 and 6/22 ). GLP-1 patients have at least one pharmacy claim with an NDC code for a GLP-1 medication. GLP-1 discontinuation based on the time from the date of first pharmacy claim with an NDC code for a GLP-1 medication until a gap of more than 60 days in treatment. Insulin initiation is assessed between day 91 and day 365 of the follow-up period for all groups.
10 * p <0.001 when compared to non-GLP-1 patients.
