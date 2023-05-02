Insulet Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report Focused on Innovating for the Future and Preserving the Environment

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report highlighting accomplishments in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) across its global markets. The report details the Company’s efforts to optimize value while revolutionizing health outcomes and driving a sustainable future.

“As we continue to advance our mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes, we have made significant progress in our Company’s sustainability practices,” said Jim Hollingshead, President and Chief Executive Officer. “By harnessing opportunities for positive environmental, social, and governance impacts, we continue to optimize value for our customers, communities, investors, and employees. This is a critical aspect of our growth strategy and I’m delighted to share our efforts in our 2022 Sustainability Report.”

Insulet’s report describes key accomplishments made over the last 12 months, including the FDA clearance and full market release of its flagship innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, which automatically adjusts insulin delivery based on readings from an integrated continuous glucose monitor. As the Company has grown, it has implemented several meaningful projects designed to execute on its sustainability strategy to deliver growth with purpose.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Circular Economy: Insulet advanced its efforts to reduce waste, notably through its existing product takeback programs in the European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada, and through a pilot program in Massachusetts. More than 150 metric tons*, or roughly six million Pods, were responsibly disposed of through these programs, an 11% increase over 2021.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Insulet achieved 67% gender, racial, or ethnic diversity on its Board of Directors, with women representing 56% of the Board. Animal Crossings: New Horizons™, a unique marketing campaign promoting diversity and inclusion for people with diabetes, earned Insulet a Public Relations Campaign Award from Fierce Pharma, a highly respected medical technology publication. Insulet also reports on the diversity, equity, and inclusion progress it made company-wide with employees.

Resilient Operations: With a continued strain on supply chains around the world in 2022, Insulet maintained 100% fulfillment of customer orders, as it has in recent years. At our Acton, Massachusetts facility, we continued to implement the second phase of our solar strategy and explore additional opportunities to invest in clean energy. In 2022, we diverted 45% of the waste from our offices, laboratories, distribution center, and manufacturing facilities from landfill and incineration.

Climate: Insulet’s 2022 Sustainability Report includes its inaugural Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Index, which describes the Company’s climate-related efforts in four thematic areas: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

“As we continue to embed sustainability into our business processes and decisions, we are seeing how this shift in mindset will accelerate our progress to a sustainable future,” said Lisa Brady, Vice President of Global Sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer. “Fueled by Insulet’s innovative spirit, our teams are committed and inspired to make further advancements with our environmental, social, and governance performance.”

Insulet’s newest report continues to apply the Sustainability Reporting Standards issued by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the most prevalent international standards used to report an organization’s sustainability impact and performance. In addition, the 2022 Sustainability Report also aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). SASB is the leading standard used by investors and public companies to ensure standardization in reporting on ESG issues and specifically how they impact financial performance.

The report can be found at investor.insulet.com under Environmental, Social & Governance.

* These metrics reflect data for the European Union, U.K., and Canada

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible smartphone or Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

