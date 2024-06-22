Largest, longest, and most racially diverse study of automated insulin delivery (AID) conducted in people with type 2 diabetes to date

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today shared positive results from its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) type 2 diabetes pivotal trial at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, Florida. This landmark study evaluated the impact of AID in a diverse group of people with type 2 diabetes who require insulin.

The SECURE-T2D pivotal trial results showed glycemic improvements with the use of Omnipod 5 compared with prior treatment of insulin injections or pump therapy in adults with type 2 diabetes. The study results showed significant reductions in HbA1c, time in hyperglycemia, and total daily insulin dose, and a large improvement in time in range (TIR), without increasing time in hypoglycemia. The study also demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement in diabetes distress.

“These data demonstrate that simple, easy-to-use AID technology, such as Omnipod 5, can be adopted by a broad population of people with type 2 diabetes and improve their lives,” said Dr. Trang Ly MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Insulet Senior Vice President and Medical Director. “A major strength of this study is the diversity of the enrolled population in terms of varying education level, income, ethnicity, and race. These results could have a particularly striking impact among Black and Hispanic people, who experience a higher prevalence of type 2 diabetes and increased mortality rates.”

Even though over 30 million people live with type 2 diabetes in the United States,1 there are no AID systems currently FDA-cleared for this population. Insulet recently submitted these study results to the FDA for an expansion of Omnipod 5’s indications for use for people with type 2 diabetes and, subject to FDA clearance, expects to commercially launch in the U.S. in early 2025. Omnipod 5 is currently FDA-cleared in the U.S. and C.E. marked for use in those with type 1 diabetes aged two years and older.

“Our findings demonstrate substantial improvements in blood glucose outcomes and overall quality of life, highlighting the potential for this innovative technology to transform type 2 diabetes management with automated insulin delivery,” said Dr. Francisco Pasquel, MD, MPH of Emory University and chair of the study. “As the largest study of AID therapy in people with type 2 diabetes, we look forward to these results supporting the FDA clearance of Omnipod 5 as a safe and effective therapy for this patient population.”

Study Overview

The primary objective of the SECURE-T2D Pivotal Trial was to evaluate change in HbA1c with Omnipod 5 in adults aged 18-75 years, living with type 2 diabetes with a current insulin regimen for at least three months. Other criteria included a baseline HbA1c between 7% and 12% for those using basal insulin only, and 12% or less for those using basal and bolus or pre-mixed insulin. Secondary objectives included demonstrating improvements in time in range, and time in hyperglycemia, as well as demonstrating non-inferiority for hypoglycemia. Additionally assessed as a secondary objective was diabetes distress, a patient-reported outcome.

As one of the most racially diverse studies in diabetes technology, the data represented 305 participants from 21 sites across the U.S., including 24% Black and 22% Hispanic participants. More than half (55%) were on a stable dose of GLP-1 receptor agonists, and 73% used multiple daily injections of insulin, while 21% used basal-only insulin at baseline, and only 5.6% used an insulin pump at baseline. After an initial 14 days of standard therapy, the study participants used the Omnipod 5 AID system for 13 weeks. They could eat and exercise with no restrictions and were given the option to bolus for blood glucose corrections only, for actual carbohydrate intake, or for a set carbohydrate regimen.

Key Data Highlights

Mean HbA1c (%) was significantly reduced with Omnipod 5, lowering from 8.2% to 7.4%, or a reduction of 0.8%. Those with a higher baseline HbA1c had a greater decrease: reduction in HbA1c was 2.1% for those with a baseline HbA1c ≥9.0%.

Significant improvements for HbA1c were observed regardless of prior therapy at the start of the trial, including: Multiple daily injections and in those transitioning from basal-only insulin therapy GLP-1 users and non-GLP-1 users, suggesting that adults with type 2 diabetes who require insulin therapy can greatly benefit from AID regardless of whether they are already using other glucose-lowering medication Current users or non-users of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), suggesting an added benefit of AID in type 2 diabetes beyond the glycemic benefit observed with CGM use

Time in range significantly improved with Omnipod 5, increasing by 20%, or 4.8 hours/day, from 45% to 66%. This finding was driven by reductions in hyperglycemia levels including time above 180, 250 and 300 mg/dL.

Time below 54 mg/dL (%) and time below 70 mg/dL (%) were shown to be non-inferior (within a 0.5% and 2.0% margin, respectively), demonstrating that improving glycemic control with Omnipod 5 did not increase hypoglycemia risk.

Additional outcomes analysis showed that the amount of insulin used was reduced from an average of 0.80 U/kg/day during standard therapy to 0.57 U/kg/day during AID. This corresponds to an average decrease of 23 U/day.

As reported by patients through individual surveys (T2-DDAS), there was a significant and clinically meaningful improvement in diabetes distress: the percentage of participants with high diabetes distress (T2-DDAS total score ≥2.0) was significantly reduced.

There were no instances of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) or hyperosmolar hyperglycemic syndrome (HHS). There was one occurrence of severe hypoglycemia during the treatment phase, deemed unrelated to trial device malfunction. There were 13 additional serious adverse events, but none were glycemia-related nor related to the trial device.

The SECURE-T2D pivotal trial data will be discussed in several events at ADA this weekend, including:

Saturday, June 22, 2024, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET (Poster Hall)

Poster Presentation: 1904-LB Glycemic Improvement with Use of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes — Results of the SECURE-T2D Pivotal Trial with Dr. Francisco Pasquel

Sunday, June 23, 2024, 10:15 – 11:00 a.m. ET (Product Theater #1)

Insulet Product Theater: Omnipod 5: Advancing Automated Insulin Delivery for All with Francisco Pasquel, Dr. Gregory Forlenza, and Dr. Trang Ly

Sunday, June 23, 2024, 1:50 – 2:00 p.m. ET (ePoster Theater A)

ePoster Theater: 1904-LB Glycemic Improvement with Use of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes — Results of the SECURE-T2D Pivotal Trial with Dr. Francisco Pasquel

Analysis of GLP-1 and Insulin Use in Type 2 Diabetes

Separately, Insulet also partnered with Optum® Health Economics and Outcomes Research to conduct a retrospective, real-world analysis of GLP-1 and non-GLP-1 patient cohorts. This analysis demonstrates that GLP-1s are additive to the treatment paradigm in type 2 diabetes. Patients who adopt GLP-1 therapy are twice as likely to initiate insulin therapy within 12 months. To learn more, read the Market Opportunity & Impact of GLP-1s.

About Insulet Corporation:

