  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Insulet Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PODD   US45784P1012

INSULET CORPORATION

(PODD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
250.39 USD   -1.82%
06:03aInsulet to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022
BU
09/20Insulet Receives CE Mark Approval for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System
MT
09/20Insulet Announces CE Mark Approval for Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insulet to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

09/22/2022 | 06:03am EDT
Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 3, 2022 after the close of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.insulet.com, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay. To participate in the live call via phone, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and a unique passcode required to enter the call.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s latest innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and is fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 235 M - -
Net income 2022 29,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 637 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 613x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 378 M 17 378 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INSULET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Insulet Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSULET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 250,39 $
Average target price 278,79 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Hollingshead President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wayde Dwight McMillan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Timothy J. Scannell Independent Chairman
Trang Ly Senior Vice President & Medical Director
Charles Alpuche Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSULET CORPORATION-5.89%17 378
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-28.49%179 167
MEDTRONIC PLC-17.13%117 577
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.16%69 619
HOYA CORPORATION-15.34%36 174
DEXCOM, INC.-37.08%34 300