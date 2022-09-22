Insulet to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 3, 2022 after the close of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.insulet.com, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay. To participate in the live call via phone, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and a unique passcode required to enter the call.

About Insulet Corporation:

