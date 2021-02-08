Insulet : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The Citi 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:50 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The Raymond James & Associates 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 1, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle.

