INSULET CORPORATION

INSULET CORPORATION

(PODD)
Insulet : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/08/2021 | 04:02pm EST
Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • The Citi 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:50 a.m. (Eastern Time)
  • The Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 1, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. (Eastern Time)
  • The Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.myomnipod.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 892 M - -
Net income 2020 21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 869x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 537 M 18 537 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales 2021 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INSULET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Insulet Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSULET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 260,33 $
Last Close Price 281,17 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shacey Petrovic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wayde Dwight McMillan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Timothy J. Scannell Independent Chairman
Trang Ly Vice President & Medical Director
Charles Alpuche Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSULET CORPORATION9.46%18 537
ABBOTT LABORATORIES13.28%212 513
MEDTRONIC PLC1.08%159 369
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.78%74 000
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.16.11%48 923
HOYA CORPORATION-8.44%45 664
