    PODD   US45784P1012

INSULET CORPORATION

(PODD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
290.60 USD   -1.67%
Insulet to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/21Insider Sell: Insulet
MT
Insulet Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Insulet to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/22/2022 | 06:01am EST
Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
  • The J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

To listen to the live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit investors.insulet.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s latest innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and is fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2022 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation.


© Business Wire 2022
Insulet to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
Insulet Issues a Nationwide Voluntary Medical Device Correction for the Omnipod® 5 Cont..
BU
Insulet Corporation Announces Medical Device Correction for the Omnipod 5 Automated Ins..
CI
11/07Insider Sell: Insulet
MT
Expedia, Starbucks rise; Carvana, Syneos Health fall
AQ
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Amid Late Markets Advance
MT
Insulet Issued Voluntary Medical Device Correction for Omnipod DASH® Personal Diabetes ..
BU
Insulet Corporation Issued Voluntary Medical Device Correction for Omnipod DASH® Person..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 267 M - -
Net income 2022 20,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 268x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 182 M 20 182 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,4x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
James R. Hollingshead President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wayde Dwight McMillan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Timothy J. Scannell Independent Chairman
Trang Ly Senior Vice President & Medical Director
Charles Alpuche Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSULET CORPORATION9.22%20 182
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.19%181 122
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.41%109 376
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.21%66 932
DEXCOM, INC.-16.07%43 516
HOYA CORPORATION-16.42%35 906