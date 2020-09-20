IAG Appoints Nick Hawkins as New CEO

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Insurance Australia Group Ltd. named Nick Hawkins as its incoming chief executive and managing director, succeeding Peter Harmer whose retirement was announced in April.

The Australian insurer said Monday that Mr. Hawkins, who had been appointed Deputy CEO in April after 12 years as Chief Financial Officer, would start in his new position on November 2.

Mr. Harmer will leave the company on November 1 after five years as CEO. IAG said the appointment follows a comprehensive internal and external search.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com