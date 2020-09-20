Log in
Insurance Australia Group Limited    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/18
4.53 AUD   -1.52%
04:50pIAG Appoints Nick Hawkins as New CEO
DJ
08/21INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 Notes to financial statements (A) (964.83 KB)
PU
08/21INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 2020 Independent auditor's report (A) (144.24 KB)
PU
IAG Appoints Nick Hawkins as New CEO

09/20/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Insurance Australia Group Ltd. named Nick Hawkins as its incoming chief executive and managing director, succeeding Peter Harmer whose retirement was announced in April.

The Australian insurer said Monday that Mr. Hawkins, who had been appointed Deputy CEO in April after 12 years as Chief Financial Officer, would start in his new position on November 2.

Mr. Harmer will leave the company on November 1 after five years as CEO. IAG said the appointment follows a comprehensive internal and external search.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAWKINS, INC. 1.44% 50.17 Delayed Quote.9.52%
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED -1.52% 4.53 End-of-day quote.-40.86%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -14.60% 110.55 Delayed Quote.-73.32%
