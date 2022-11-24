Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-24 am EST
4.860 AUD   -0.61%
05:34pInsurance Australia : 16 days of activism against gender based violence
PU
11/21Insurance Australia : Central West NSW floods and severe weather update for SA
PU
11/17Insurance Australia : Celebrating Innovation in Agriculture
PU
Summary 
Summary

Insurance Australia : 16 days of activism against gender based violence

11/24/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Image 1 of 1

Today is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and signals the start of 16 days of activism against gender based violence aimed to reduce acts of violence against women and LGBTQIA+ people based on orientation, gender identity, or sex characteristics.

IAG's purpose to make your world a safer place, extends to providing a safe, supportive, and inclusive workplace free from discrimination. During the 16 Day campaign period, IAG will conduct internal activities to raise awareness of gender-based violence, including hosting an ethical bystander workshop with NRMA Insurance partner Full Stop Australia, focused on tangible ways to help.

Full Stop Australia's mission is to put a full stop to sexual, domestic and family violence through support, education, and advocacy. In June 2020 at the height of COVID-19, IAG's NRMA Insurance pledged $2m to the organisation to help address escalating domestic violence seen as a result of pandemic lockdowns, with some people not feeling safe at home.

To date, funding has supported the launch of Full Stop Australia's National Violence and Abuse Trauma Counselling and Recovery Service, and Domestic Violence Cash Transfer Scheme. It has also enabled the facilitation of 4,000 calls for help from abuse survivors, and distributed cash grants to nearly 500 people in need of immediate support.

Full Stop Australia Chief Executive Officer Hayley Foster said: "IAG and NRMA Insurance have really stepped up to make a real and lasting contribution to ending domestic, family and sexual violence in this generation. I have no doubt that this project has saved lives, but more than that, it has helped thousands of people impacted by violence to recover, rebuild, and re-engage both socially and economically."

On average globally, over 30% of women who have been in a relationship have experienced physical and/or sexual violence. In Australia, trans women and gender diverse people experience sexual violence at twice the rate of the general population, while 20% of women will experience violence in an intimate relationship.

As a coalition member of the Champions of Change Insurance Group established in 2019, IAG CEO Nick Hawkins and fellow industry members work collectively to advance gender equity and cultivate inclusive cultures across their organisations. Mr Hawkins recently addressed IAG employees as to the importance of feeling comfortable, safe, and respected at work, linking strongly back to the organisation's purpose and values.

Champions of Change has recently released its 16 Days of Activism Participation Guide which contains valuable resources for organisations on ways leaders can engage and show support during the 16 day campaign.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call 1800 FULL STOP (1800 385 578) or visit www.fullstop.org.au.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 22:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 339 M 5 640 M 5 640 M
Net income 2023 1 053 M 712 M 712 M
Net cash 2023 10 065 M 6 807 M 6 807 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 5,08%
Capitalization 11 910 M 8 055 M 8 055 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,86 AUD
Average target price 5,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer
Thomas William Pockett Chairman
Neil Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan B. Nicholson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED14.79%8 051
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.7.21%45 292
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.19%44 060
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.33.17%40 866
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.19%35 631
SAMPO OYJ9.71%25 936