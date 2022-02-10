Insurance Australia : 1H22 Investor report (1.38 MB)
02/10/2022 | 05:58pm EST
Investor report 1H22
11 February 2022
Insurance Australia Group Limited ABN 60 090 739 923 This release has been authorised by the IAG Board
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This report contains general information current as at 11 February 2022 (unless otherwise stated) and is not a recommendation or advice in relation to any product or service offered by Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) or its subsidiaries. It presents financial information on both a statutory basis (prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards which comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)) and non-IFRS basis. This report is not an invitation, solicitation, recommendation or offer to buy, issue or sell securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction.
The report should not be relied upon as advice as it does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives or particular needs of any person. The report should be read in conjunction with IAG's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (available at www.iag.com.au) and investors should consult with their own professional advisers.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or reliability of any statements (including forward-looking statements or forecasts), estimates or opinions, or the accuracy or reliability of the assumptions on which they are based.
Any forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this report are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Neither IAG, nor any other person, gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this report will actually occur and IAG assumes no obligation to update such information. In addition, past performance is no guarantee or indication of future performance.
To the maximum extent permitted by law, IAG, its subsidiaries and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers disclaim all liability and responsibility for any direct or indirect loss, costs or damage which may be suffered by any recipient through use of or reliance on anything contained in, implied by or omitted from this report.
References to currency are to Australian dollars, unless otherwise specified. Prevailing exchange rates have been used to convert local currency amounts into Australian dollars, where appropriate.
¹The 1H22 reported insurance profit in this document is presented on a management reported (non-IFRS) basis which is not directly comparable to the equivalent statutory (IFRS) figure in IAG's 1H22 Financial Report (Appendix 4D). A reconciliation between the two is provided on page 6 of this document and on page 3 of the Financial Report to comply with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's Regulatory Guide 230. IAG's 1H22 net profit after tax is the same in this document and in the Financial Report.
²IAG defines its underlying insurance margin as the reported insurance margin adjusted for net natural perils claims costs less the related allowance; reserve releases or strengthening and credit spread movements.
IAG 1H22 INVESTOR REPORT
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
GROUP HIGHLIGHTS
Strong GWP performance, predominantly rate driven with volume growth in key strategic portfolios
Underlying margin stability, with 15.1% in 1H22 versus 14.7% in FY21
Confidence in unchanged FY22 reported insurance margin guidance of 10-12%
$173m net profit after tax, with no one-off adjustments to cash earnings of $176m (5.7% cash ROE)
Continued capital strength, with CET1 ratio in the middle of targeted range and PCA ratio above
Group strategy now in execution phase, with significant progress on growth initiatives
GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM
GWP growth of 6.2% versus 1H21, or 5.6% adjusting for foreign currency translation effects
Growth momentum improved over the half, notwithstanding COVID-19 lockdown impacts (~0.6% drag)
Substantial rate increases in Australia and momentum in NZ from higher rates and commercial growth
Customer growth of >1% in direct personal short tail classes in Australia, with encouraging early contributions from strategic initiatives and lower than expected remediation in commercial classes
Group customer numbers relatively flat overall, impacted by a small reduction in commercial business
INSURANCE PROFITABILITY
Higher underlying insurance margin of 15.1% compared to 14.7% in FY21 (1H21: 15.9% 2H21: 13.5%)
COVID-19net benefit of around $55-$65m similar to 1H21, reflecting low motor claims frequency offset by elevated claims costs, with risk margin held for uncertain operating environment in 2H22
Excluding the COVID-19 net benefit, adjusted underlying margins of around 13.6% at a comparable level to 14.2% in 1H21 and 13.5% in 2H21, with no other material non-recurring features
7.1% reported insurance margin impacted by high natural perils costs (1H21: 17.9% 2H21: 9.1%)
Gross operating costs +4.4%, with the underwriting expenses increase absorbed in insurance margins
Natural perils costs above allowance by $299m, similar to disclosure on 2 November 2021
Further strengthening of prior year reserves ($37m) partly offset by credit spread gains ($18m)
DIRECT INSURANCE AUSTRALIA (DIA) HIGHLIGHTS
3.3% GWP growth largely through rate increases, with volume growth of >1% across personal short tail classes and early contribution from roll-out of NRMA Insurance in Western Australia & South Australia
Overall, served ~4.8 million customers holding ~8.4 million policies, broadly in line with 1H21
Excluding COVID-19 net benefits, underlying margins remained healthy at ~18.5% (1H21: 19.3%)
INTERMEDIATED INSURANCE AUSTRALIA (IIA) HIGHLIGHTS
8.9% GWP growth dominated by rate increases that averaged over 9% for the period
Underlying margins continued to recover, improving to 5.0% in 1H22 (1H21: 3.8%)
Early progress towards IIA's >$250m insurance profit target by FY24
NEW ZEALAND HIGHLIGHTS
GWP growth of 8.3%, with local currency growth of 5.9%
Positive shift in growth momentum driven by rate increases across all key portfolios
Looking through half on half volatility in FY21, the strong 1H22 underlying margin of 16.8% has improved on 16.4% in FY21
ADDITIONAL MATTERS
No significant changes to the business interruption provision of $1,222m (FY21: $1,236m)
Maintain no net insurance exposure to trade credit policies sold through BCC Trade Credit
Exit from Asia now largely complete following the sale of IAG's business in Vietnam in December 2021
CAPITAL & DIVIDENDS
Unfranked interim dividend of 6¢ per share, payout ratio of 84% of cash earnings
Strong CET1 ratio at 1.02 (0.96 after interim dividend); ~6pts benefit still expected from Malaysian sale
IAG 1H22 INVESTOR REPORT 1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:57:01 UTC.