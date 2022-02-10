Insurance Australia : 1H22 Results presentation (1.15 MB)

This release has been authorised by the IAG Board
Financial results
Half year ended 31 December 2021 11 February 2022
Nick Hawkins
Managing Director and
Chief Executive Officer
Michelle McPherson
Chief Financial Officer
Overview
Nick Hawkins
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
1H22 results
overview
GWP
Underlying margin
Reportedmargin
$6.6bn
15.1%
7.1%
Strong premium growth, particularly in
Underlying margin expansion
Reported margins impacted by perils
commercial lines
compared to FY21
and reserve strengthening
Cash earnings
CET1 ratio
FY22 guidance
$176m
1.02x
GWP upgraded
No unusual items adjusting cash
Remains within target range,
GWP guidance upgraded to mid
earnings, maintain business
post 6cps dividend payment
single-digit, reported margin
interruption provision
maintained
1H22 highlights robust GWP trends and stable underlying margin performance
GWP growth
8.9%
8.3%
6.2%
3.3%
Group
Direct Insurance
Intermediated
New Zealand
Australia
Insurance
Insurance margin
17.9%
15.9%
15.1%
13.5%
9.1%
7.1%
1H21
2H21
1H22
Reported margin
Underlying margin
Divisional highlights
Intermediated Insurance
Australia (DIA)
Australia (IIA)
• >1% GWP volume growth in
• ~9% premium rate increases
personal short tail
•
Rate-driven underlying margin
• Pricing for short tail inflation
improvement
• Strong underlying margins maintained
Reserve strengthening confined to liability
• NSW CTP reserve strengthening
GWP growth
GWP growth / underlying margin
8.9%
5.2%
4.8%
3.3%
5.7%
5.5%
5.0%
3.8%
3.9%
Motor
Home
CTP
Commercial Total GWP
-4.8%
-6.4%
Note: SME Direct Partner business is recorded in IIA from 1H22, which resulted in a
GWP Growth
~$5m reduction to Commercial GWP. Commercial GWP was slightly ahead of 1H21,
normalising for this transfer.
New Zealand
GWP growth / underlying margin
18.6%
16.8%
14.3%
8.3%
5.9%
2.8%
2.7%
1.5%
0.3%
A$ GWP growth
NZ$ GWP growth
