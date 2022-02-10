Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
4.59 AUD   +0.88%
Insurance Australia : 1H22 Results presentation (1.15 MB)

02/10/2022 | 05:58pm EST
This release has been authorised by the IAG Board

Financial results

Half year ended 31 December 2021 11 February 2022

Nick Hawkins

Managing Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Michelle McPherson

Chief Financial Officer

1 1H22 Results | 11 February 2022

Overview

Nick Hawkins

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

2 1H22 Results | 11 February 2022

1H22 results

overview

GWP

Underlying margin

Reportedmargin

$6.6bn

15.1%

7.1%

Strong premium growth, particularly in

Underlying margin expansion

Reported margins impacted by perils

commercial lines

compared to FY21

and reserve strengthening

Cash earnings

CET1 ratio

FY22 guidance

$176m

1.02x

GWP upgraded

No unusual items adjusting cash

Remains within target range,

GWP guidance upgraded to mid

earnings, maintain business

post 6cps dividend payment

single-digit, reported margin

interruption provision

maintained

3 1H22 Results | 11 February 2022

1H22 highlights robust GWP trends and stable underlying margin performance

GWP growth

8.9%

8.3%

6.2%

3.3%

Group

Direct Insurance

Intermediated

New Zealand

Australia

Insurance

Australia

Insurance margin

17.9%

15.9%

15.1%

13.5%

9.1%

7.1%

1H21

2H21

1H22

Reported margin

Underlying margin

4 1H22 Results | 11 February 2022

Divisional highlights

Direct Insurance

Intermediated Insurance

Australia (DIA)

Australia (IIA)

• >1% GWP volume growth in

• ~9% premium rate increases

personal short tail

Rate-driven underlying margin

• Pricing for short tail inflation

improvement

• Strong underlying margins maintained

Reserve strengthening confined to liability

• NSW CTP reserve strengthening

GWP growth

GWP growth / underlying margin

8.9%

5.2%

4.8%

3.3%

5.7%

5.5%

5.0%

3.8%

3.9%

Motor

Home

CTP

Commercial Total GWP

-4.8%

-6.4%

1H21

2H21

1H22

Note: SME Direct Partner business is recorded in IIA from 1H22, which resulted in a

GWP Growth

Underlying margin

~$5m reduction to Commercial GWP. Commercial GWP was slightly ahead of 1H21,

normalising for this transfer.

New Zealand

  • Notable GWP momentum
  • Large claims increase after benign 1H21
  • Underlying margins higher than FY21 overall

GWP growth / underlying margin

18.6%

16.8%

14.3%

8.3%

5.9%

2.8%

2.7%

1.5%

0.3%

1H21

2H21

1H22

A$ GWP growth

NZ$ GWP growth

Underlying margin

5 1H22 Results | 11 February 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
