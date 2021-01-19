Insurance Australia : 20 Jan 2021After the fourth wettest December on record, IAG's...... Read

Since September last year, Australia has been experiencing it's first La Niña weather event in more than a decade. This weather pattern, which typically leads to increased rainfall, has given us a soggy start to summer after what the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has revealed was the fourth wettest December recorded for Australia.

From 26 December 2020 to 8 January 2021, we received more than 2900 claims for damage caused by storms across the country, with most claims coming from NSW, VIC and WA.

Our priority has been to ensure our customers are safe and provide them with immediate help and support. We have a dedicated Major Event team which is up and running all year round, so we're ready to respond immediately when our customers are affected by severe weather such as storms. Over the Christmas holiday period - when we knew there was a high risk of severe storms - our people and network of builders and repairers were ready to support our customers.

On Boxing Day, storms hit parts of Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains region and on 27 December, a severe storm cell passed through Wauchope on the NSW mid coast, producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Wauchope was the hardest area in the country over this time, with more than 200 claims for storm related damage.

Storms have continued to impact parts of NSW, VIC, QLD and WA throughout early January. In Queensland, ex-tropical cyclone Imogen brought large amounts of rain, with Ingham receiving 122mm in just one hour on 7 January.

We encourage our customers whose homes or vehicles have been damaged in the recent storms to contact us to lodge their claim as soon as possible, if they haven't already done so. We can organise immediate support such as emergency accommodation and hire cars if needed and begin arranging assessments and repairs.

Customers can lodge their claims online or over the phone:

NRMA Insurance: 13 11 23 or www.nrma.com.au

CGU Insurance: 13 24 80 or www.cgu.com.au

RACV: 13 19 03 or www.racv.com.au/insurance

WFI Insurance: 1300 418 158 or www.wfi.com.au

Coles Insurance: 1300 265 374 or financialservices.coles.com.au/insurance

Storms and floods can come through quickly and without much warning, and they can do a lot of damage to cars and homes. There are a few simple steps people can take to help prepare their home and property before a storm, including:

trim any overhead branches that could fall in heavy winds and be a hazard to your home;

make sure your gutters and downpipes are clear to help prevent flooding - but be careful and get a professional to do these tasks if it's too dangerous to do it yourself; and

consider getting a professional to do a roof assessment to ensure you don't have any cracks, leaks or porous tiles that could allow water into your home during a storm.

Once a storm hits, listen to the radio or check other media for information, updates and advice. And remember, if you need emergency assistance, call the SES straight away on 132 500.