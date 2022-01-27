Log in
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance Australia : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT

01/27/2022 | 12:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

090 739 923

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate

ACN (if applicable)

000 431 827

The holder became a substantial holder on

_24_ /_01_/ _2022_

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

123,903,510

123,903,510

5.03%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Refer annexure1 & 2

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Persons entitled to be

Class and number of

securities

registered as holder (8)

securities

Refer annexure 1

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of

securities

Refer annexure 3

Cash

Non - Cash

For personal use only

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Perpetual Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name Sylvie Dimarco

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

For personal use only

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible En

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

17GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

26GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

33GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

118GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

212GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

649GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

650GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

652GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

653GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

651GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

654GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

670GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

695GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

774GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

855GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 603

For personal use only

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2093GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2095GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2124GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2125GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2127GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2128GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2199GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2210GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2219GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2130GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited

2089

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

2086

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

106

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

133

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

323

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

669

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 603

For personal use only

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

139

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

44Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

108Level 16, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

414Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

696Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

941Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

ALL 'SS' CODESGPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment M

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

227PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd

248P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange

Sydney NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

702PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

740PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

786PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

2085PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

This is Annexure 1 Page 3 of 6 referred to in Form 603

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
