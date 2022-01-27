Insurance Australia : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED ACN/ARSN 090 739 923

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate ACN (if applicable) 000 431 827 The holder became a substantial holder on _24_ /_01_/ _2022_

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 123,903,510 123,903,510 5.03%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities

Refer annexure1 & 2

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of Persons entitled to be Class and number of securities registered as holder (8) securities Refer annexure 1

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: