    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
Insurance Australia : Business Update Presentation

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
Presentation

7 December 2021

IAG Business Update

IAG is today hosting a Business Update. The presentation is attached.

The briefing will comprise an overview of IAG's strategy, sessions with the Group Executives leading IAG's Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia and New Zealand businesses and an update from the Chief Financial Officer. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A panel. The briefing format will be virtual.

A live video webcast will commence at 10.00am AEDT and can be viewed at www.iag.com.au/2021-business-update.

A recording will be made available following the briefing.

This release has been authorised by the IAG Managing Director and CEO

About IAG

IAG is the parent company of a general insurance group (the Group) with controlled operations in Australia and New Zealand.

The Group's businesses underwrite over $12 billion of premium per annum, selling insurance under many leading brands, includi ng: NRMA Insurance, CGU, SGIO, SGIC, Swann Insurance and WFI (Australia); and NZI, State, AMI and Lumley (New Zealand). IAG also has an interest in a general insurance joint venture in Malaysia. For further information, please visit www.iag.com.au.

Media

Investor Relations

Insurance Australia Group Limited

Amanda Wallace

James Coghill

ABN 60 090 739 923

Mobile. +61 (0)422 379 964

Mobile. +61 (0)412 426 272

Level 13, Tower Two, 201 Sussex Street Sydney

Email. amanda.wallace@iag.com.au

Email. james.coghill@iag.com.au

NSW 2000 Australia

Telephone. +61 (0)2 9292 9222

www.iag.com.au

IAG Business Update

Business

Update

Our strategy:

7 December 2021

Create a stronger,

more resilient IAG

1 IAG Business Update | 7 December 2021

IAG Business Update | 7 December 2021

Introduction

Nick Hawkins

Managing Director and Chief

Executive Officer

Five reasons

for confidence

Rapidly improving ability to deliver on growth agenda

  • Intermediated turnaround - at least $250m of insurance profit by FY24
  • Direct business in Australia has launched its growth plan
  • New Zealand business continues to strengthen its foundations and deliver ongoing strong results

IAG Business Update | 7 December 2021

Enterprise-wide efficiency outcomes from simplified processes and technology

  • Enterprise Platform will simplify back office, improve risk processes and reduce costs to serve
  • Creating opportunities to grow and improve customer experiences

Focused on operating and structural advantages that can differentiate our company

  • Claims optimisation and supply chain efficiency
  • IAG's scale can deliver real financial benefits

Purpose-led with a strong

New leadership team

culture

Driving strong

New ideas and

commercial outcomes

leadership

Disciplined operating

History and

execution

experience

  • Improving shareholder returns

Strategy and Targets

Direct Insurance Australia

Intermediated Insurance Australia

New Zealand

Financial Matters

Q&A Panel

Closing Remarks

IAG Business Update | 7 December 2021

Nick Hawkins

Julie Batch

Jarrod Hill

Amanda Whiting

Michelle McPherson

Panel hosted by Nick Hawkins:

  • Julie Batch
  • Jarrod Hill
  • Michelle McPherson
  • Neil Morgan
  • Amanda Whiting

Nick Hawkins

Program

outline

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
