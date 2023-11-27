Insurance Australia Group Limited announced the appointment of Andrew Collings as an additional Company Secretary effective 28 November 2023. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Andrew Collings is responsible for communication with the ASX. Peter Horton, Group General Counsel & Company Secretary and Jane Bowd, Group Company Secretary continue as Company Secretaries of IAG.
