Insurance Australia Group Limited is an Australia-based general insurance company. The Company operates in Australia and New Zealand. Its segments include Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia and New Zealand. Its Direct Insurance Australia segment provides personal lines, and some commercial lines, general insurance products sold directly to customers primarily under the NRMA Insurance, SGIO and SGIC brands, the RACV brand in Victoria (via a distribution relationship and underwriting joint venture with RACV), as well as the CGU Insurance and ROLLiN' Insurance brands. Its Intermediated Insurance Australia segment predominantly provides commercial lines, and some personal lines, general insurance products sold to customers through intermediaries, including brokers, authorized representatives and distribution partners, primarily under the CGU Insurance and WFI brands, as well as the Coles Insurance brand via a distribution agreement with Coles.