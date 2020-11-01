Log in
Insurance Australia Group Limited    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
Insurance Australia : IAG CEO appoints CFO and announces executive changes

11/01/2020 | 05:25pm EST
02 Nov 2020
IAG Managing Director and CEO Nick Hawkins has appointed a new CFO and announced changes to the company's executive team and structure, as he takes the reins at the general insurer today.

Michelle McPherson has been confirmed into the role of Group CFO after acting in that capacity since joining IAG in April this year.

'I'm pleased to officially appoint Michelle as CFO after six months acting in the role during an exceptionally challenging period. Michelle has more than 30 years' finance experience across multiple industries and I look forward to her ongoing contribution,' Mr Hawkins said.

Mr Hawkins also announced that the Australia Division will be split into Direct Insurance Australia and Intermediated Insurance Australia, effective immediately. As a result, IAG CEO Australia, Mark Milliner, will leave the company at the end of November.

'Mark has enjoyed a long career in insurance and is highly respected in our industry. We have been peers on the executive team for the past four years and I've seen first-hand the significant contribution he's made to our company. I want to personally thank Mark for his help and support and wish him every success for the future,' Mr Hawkins said.

Mr Hawkins said the new operating model will provide greater clarity on roles and responsibilities and is more aligned to IAG's brands and customer propositions.

'The changes announced today will set us up well for success as we continue to focus on delivering a simpler, stronger and more resilient IAG that meets the evolving needs of our customers and communities we serve,' Mr Hawkins said

While an internal and external search is underway, Amanda Whiting, currently IAG Executive General Manager, Consumer Distribution, will be acting Group Executive Direct Insurance Australia. Julie Batch will act as Group Executive Intermediated Insurance Australia, in addition to her current responsibilities leading IAG's Strategy & Innovation division.

Amanda Whiting biography

Amanda has more than 20 years' experience in the insurance industry in both general and health insurance, having held senior roles in these industries as well as telecommunications.

Prior to her appointment into the acting Direct Insurance role, Amanda was Executive General Manager Consumer Distribution in IAG's Australia Division with responsibility for the distribution of brands including NRMA Insurance, CGU Insurance, SGIO and SGIC across multiple distribution channels. She joined IAG from iiNet in 2008.

IAG executive team

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Nick Hawkins

Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer &
Group Executive Intermediated Insurance Australia (acting) - Julie Batch

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary - Peter Horton

Chief Financial Officer - Michelle McPherson

Group Executive Technology and Operations - Neil Morgan

Chief Executive New Zealand - Craig Olsen

Group Executive People Performance and Reputation - Christine Stasi

Chief Risk Officer - David Watts

Group Executive Direct Insurance Australia (acting) - Amanda Whiting

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 22:24:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 7 445 M 5 229 M 5 229 M
Net income 2021 669 M 470 M 470 M
Net cash 2021 4 265 M 2 995 M 2 995 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 4,54%
Capitalization 10 887 M 7 662 M 7 646 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,75 AUD
Last Close Price 4,77 AUD
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Harmer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Elizabeth Blomfield Bryan Chairman
Michelle McPherson Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Johnson Twyman Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas William Pockett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED-37.73%7 662
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.86%31 098
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-11.86%30 577
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-21.08%27 718
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-38.65%27 127
SAMPO OYJ-16.73%20 969
