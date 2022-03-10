Insurance Australia : IAG Lodges Offer of Unsecured Subordinated Notes
03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
11 March 2022
ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
IAG lodges product disclosure statement for New Zealand unsecured subordinated notes offer
Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) attaches a copy of the announcement released today on the NZX, that it has lodged a product disclosure statement (PDS) for an offer (Offer) of up to NZ$400 million of unsecured subordinated notes (Notes) to New Zealand retail investors and certain institutional investors.
The NZX announcement is accompanied by a copy of the terms sheet, PDS, and investor presentation relating to the Offer. A modified version of these documents is attached to this announcement. The attached documents have been modified to delete certain information relating to the Notes in order to comply with Australian legal requirements.
The Offer is not being made to retail investors in Australia, and the PDS is not being made available to retail investors in Australia.
Yours sincerely
Jane Bowd
Group Company Secretary
Insurance Australia Group Limited
Tower Two, Darling Park
201 Sussex Street Sydney NSW 2000
iag.com.au
Insurance Australia Group Limited ABN 60 090 739 923
News Release
11 March 2022
IAG lodges product disclosure statement for an offer of unsecured subordinated notes
Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) has today registered a Product Disclosure Statement
(PDS) for its offer of up to NZ$400 million of unsecured subordinated notes (Notes) to New Zealand retail investors and certain institutional investors.
The offer forms part of IAG's capital management strategy and proceeds will be used for IAG's general corporate purposes, including to refinance existing indebtedness. The Notes will qualify as Tier 2 Capital for the IAG Level 2 Insurance Group for Australian regulatory capital purposes.
The offer will consist of two separate parts:
a Direct Re-investment Offer for up to NZ$30 million available only to New Zealand resident investors in the unsecured subordinated convertible notes issued by IAG in 2016 (2016 Notes) whose investment is not held under a custody arrangement (DirectRe-investmentOffer). This offer will be available on a first come first served basis via a website portal (www.iagsubordinatednotes2022.co.nz).
a Primary Offer for up to NZ$370 million (plus any unallocated amount under the Direct Re-investment Offer) will be reserved for clients of the Joint Lead Managers, Co-Managers, Primary Market Participants and other persons invited to participate in the Bookbuild, including New Zealand resident clients whose investment in 2016 Notes is held under a custody arrangement (Primary Offer). Investors can register their interest with a Joint Lead Manager, Co-Manager or their usual financial adviser. There is no public pool for the offer.
A re-investment option is available under each of the Direct Re-investment Offer and Primary Offer for New Zealand resident investors in the 2016 Notes.
The Notes are a long-term investment with a final maturity date of 15 June 2038 but may be redeemed early, if certain conditions are met (including APRA's prior written approval being obtained), on the First Optional Redemption Date (15 June 2028) or on any Scheduled Interest Payment Date thereafter, or if a tax or regulatory event occurs. All or some of the Notes must be converted into ordinary shares in IAG if a non-viability trigger event occurs (or be written-off if unable to be converted into shares). A non-viability trigger event could occur if IAG encounters severe financial difficulty.
The interest rate will be fixed until the First Optional Redemption Date and will be a floating rate for subsequent interest periods.
The Primary Offer and the Direct Re-investment Offer are expected to open on 21 March 2022, and the indicative margin is expected to be announced via NZX on the same date. The Offer is expected to close on 25 March 2022. The Notes are expected to be issued on 5 April 2022 and quoted on the NZX Debt Market on 6 April 2022.
IAG lodges product disclosure statement for an offer of unsecured subordinated notes
1
The margin and fixed interest rate until the First Optional Redemption Date for the Notes will be set following a bookbuild process on or around 25 March 2022.
IAG has appointed ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ) as Arranger and ANZ, Bank of New Zealand and Forsyth Barr Limited as Joint Lead Managers, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 (acting through its New Zealand branch) and Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 (acting through its New Zealand branch) as Co-Managers in relation to the offer.
Details of the offer and the Notes are contained in the PDS. Copies of the PDS, IAG's roadshow presentation and the indicative terms sheet are available on the online Disclose Register maintained by the Companies Office (www.disclose-register.companiesoffice.govt.nz, offer number OFR13283) or by contacting one of the Joint Lead Managers or Co-Managers to the offer or your usual financial adviser.
This offer is being made in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.
This release has been authorised by IAG's Chief Financial Officer.
About IAG
IAG is the parent company of a general insurance group with operations in Australia and New Zealand. IAG's main businesses underwrite over $12.5 billion of insurance premium per annum under many leading brands, including: NRMA Insurance, RACV (under a distribution agreement with RACV), CGU, SGIO, SGIC and WFI (Australia); and NZI, State, AMI and Lumley (New Zealand).
For further information, please visit www.iag.com.au.
Media
Investor Relations
Insurance Australia Group Limited
Amanda Wallace
Nigel Menezes
ABN 60 090 739 923
Mobile. +61 (0)422 379 964
Mobile. +61 (0)411 012 690
Level 13, Tower Two, 201 Sussex Street Sydney
Email. amanda.wallace@iag.com.au
Email. nigel.menezes@iag.com.au
NSW 2000 Australia
Telephone. +61 (0)2 9292 9222
IAG lodges product disclosure statement for an offer of unsecured subordinated notes
2
onlySummary Terms Sheet
as at 11 March 2022
For an offer of up to NZ$400,000,000 IAG Unsecured Subordinated Notes.
This terms sheet (Terms Sheet) is a summary only. More details are contained in the Product Disclosure Statement for the Offer usedated 11 March 2022 (PDS). The PDS is available free of charge on the online Disclose register maintained by the Companies
Office at www.disclose-register.companiesoffice.govt.nz/ (offer number OFR13283) or can be obtained from the Joint Lead Managers, Co-Managers or your usual financial advice provider.
These unsecured subordinated notes are complex financial products that are not suitable for many investors. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should not invest in them. You should read the PDS and you can seek advice from a financial advice provider to help you make an investment decision.
Capitalised terms used but not defined in this Terms Sheet have the meaning given to them in the PDS unless the context
personal
otherwise requires.
Key dates for the Offer
PDS registration
Friday, 11 March 2022
Opening Date
Monday, 21 March 2022
Closing Date
Friday, 12.00pm, 25 March 2022
Rate Set Date
Friday, 25 March 2022
Issue Date
Tuesday, 5 April 2022
Expected date of quotation on the NZX Debt Market
Wednesday, 6 April 2022
Key dates for the Notes
First Interest Payment Date
Wednesday, 15 June 2022
Interest Payment Dates
Interest is scheduled to be paid in arrear on:
For
• each quarterly Scheduled Interest Payment Date, being 15 March, 15 June,
15 September and 15 December in each year during the term of the Notes,
commencing on 15 June 2022; and
• if the Notes are repaid on a date that is not a Scheduled Interest Payment Date,
the date of repayment of the Notes.
Optional Redemption Dates
Thursday, 15 June 2028 (First Optional Redemption Date) and each subsequent
Scheduled Interest Payment Date
Maturity Date
Tuesday, 15 June 2038
1 of 7 Pages
Overview of the Notes
Issuer
Group
Description only Purpose
useRegulatory capital
No guarantee
Issue amount
Insurance Australia Group Limited ABN 60 090 739 923 (IAG)
IAG and all of its subsidiaries
Unsecured subordinated notes (Notes). Depending on the circumstances, the Notes may be repaid early or, if a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs, be Converted into IAG ordinary shares (Ordinary Shares) or be Written-Off.
The proceeds of the Offer will be used for IAG's general corporate purposes including to refinance existing indebtedness.
The Notes qualify as Tier 2 Capital for the IAG Level 2 Insurance Group for Australian regulatory capital purposes.
The Notes are not guaranteed by any other member of the Group, by any other person or by any government.
The offer is for up to NZ$400,000,000. The offer consists of two separate parts: a Primary Offer and a Direct Re-investment Offer (each described below) and includes a re-investment option for New Zealand resident investors in IAG's NZ$ unsecured subordinated convertible notes issued in 2016 (2016 Notes).
Offers
Eligible investors
There is no public pool for the Notes.
Primary Offer
The Primary Offer will be reserved for clients of the Joint Lead Managers, Co- Managers, Primary Market Participants and other persons invited to participate in the Bookbuild, including New Zealand resident clients whose investment in 2016 Notes is held under a Custody arrangement.
Direct Re-investment Offer
The Direct Re-investment Offer is available only to New Zealand resident investors in 2016 Notes whose investment is not held under a Custody arrangement and who are a registered holder of 2016 Notes on 18 March 2022.
Offer amount
How to apply
Your investment in 2016 Notes will be held under a Custody arrangement if a company who provides custodial services in the ordinary course of business holds your 2016 Notes as a trustee or nominee for your benefit.
