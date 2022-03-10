Log in
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
Insurance Australia : IAG Lodges Offer of Unsecured Subordinated Notes

03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
For personal use only

11 March 2022

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

IAG lodges product disclosure statement for New Zealand unsecured subordinated notes offer

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) attaches a copy of the announcement released today on the NZX, that it has lodged a product disclosure statement (PDS) for an offer (Offer) of up to NZ$400 million of unsecured subordinated notes (Notes) to New Zealand retail investors and certain institutional investors.

The NZX announcement is accompanied by a copy of the terms sheet, PDS, and investor presentation relating to the Offer. A modified version of these documents is attached to this announcement. The attached documents have been modified to delete certain information relating to the Notes in order to comply with Australian legal requirements.

The Offer is not being made to retail investors in Australia, and the PDS is not being made available to retail investors in Australia.

Yours sincerely

Jane Bowd

Group Company Secretary

Insurance Australia Group Limited

Tower Two, Darling Park

201 Sussex Street Sydney NSW 2000

iag.com.au

Insurance Australia Group Limited ABN 60 090 739 923

For personal use only

News Release

11 March 2022

IAG lodges product disclosure statement for an offer of unsecured subordinated notes

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) has today registered a Product Disclosure Statement

(PDS) for its offer of up to NZ$400 million of unsecured subordinated notes (Notes) to New Zealand retail investors and certain institutional investors.

The offer forms part of IAG's capital management strategy and proceeds will be used for IAG's general corporate purposes, including to refinance existing indebtedness. The Notes will qualify as Tier 2 Capital for the IAG Level 2 Insurance Group for Australian regulatory capital purposes.

The offer will consist of two separate parts:

  • a Direct Re-investment Offer for up to NZ$30 million available only to New Zealand resident investors in the unsecured subordinated convertible notes issued by IAG in 2016 (2016 Notes) whose investment is not held under a custody arrangement (Direct Re-investmentOffer). This offer will be available on a first come first served basis via a website portal (www.iagsubordinatednotes2022.co.nz).
  • a Primary Offer for up to NZ$370 million (plus any unallocated amount under the Direct Re-investment Offer) will be reserved for clients of the Joint Lead Managers, Co-Managers, Primary Market Participants and other persons invited to participate in the Bookbuild, including New Zealand resident clients whose investment in 2016 Notes is held under a custody arrangement (Primary Offer). Investors can register their interest with a Joint Lead Manager, Co-Manager or their usual financial adviser. There is no public pool for the offer.

A re-investment option is available under each of the Direct Re-investment Offer and Primary Offer for New Zealand resident investors in the 2016 Notes.

The Notes are a long-term investment with a final maturity date of 15 June 2038 but may be redeemed early, if certain conditions are met (including APRA's prior written approval being obtained), on the First Optional Redemption Date (15 June 2028) or on any Scheduled Interest Payment Date thereafter, or if a tax or regulatory event occurs. All or some of the Notes must be converted into ordinary shares in IAG if a non-viability trigger event occurs (or be written-off if unable to be converted into shares). A non-viability trigger event could occur if IAG encounters severe financial difficulty.

The interest rate will be fixed until the First Optional Redemption Date and will be a floating rate for subsequent interest periods.

The Primary Offer and the Direct Re-investment Offer are expected to open on 21 March 2022, and the indicative margin is expected to be announced via NZX on the same date. The Offer is expected to close on 25 March 2022. The Notes are expected to be issued on 5 April 2022 and quoted on the NZX Debt Market on 6 April 2022.

IAG lodges product disclosure statement for an offer of unsecured subordinated notes

1

For personal use only

The margin and fixed interest rate until the First Optional Redemption Date for the Notes will be set following a bookbuild process on or around 25 March 2022.

IAG has appointed ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ) as Arranger and ANZ, Bank of New Zealand and Forsyth Barr Limited as Joint Lead Managers, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 (acting through its New Zealand branch) and Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 (acting through its New Zealand branch) as Co-Managers in relation to the offer.

Details of the offer and the Notes are contained in the PDS. Copies of the PDS, IAG's roadshow presentation and the indicative terms sheet are available on the online Disclose Register maintained by the Companies Office (www.disclose-register.companiesoffice.govt.nz, offer number OFR13283) or by contacting one of the Joint Lead Managers or Co-Managers to the offer or your usual financial adviser.

This offer is being made in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

This release has been authorised by IAG's Chief Financial Officer.

About IAG

IAG is the parent company of a general insurance group with operations in Australia and New Zealand. IAG's main businesses underwrite over $12.5 billion of insurance premium per annum under many leading brands, including: NRMA Insurance, RACV (under a distribution agreement with RACV), CGU, SGIO, SGIC and WFI (Australia); and NZI, State, AMI and Lumley (New Zealand).

For further information, please visit www.iag.com.au.

Media

Investor Relations

Insurance Australia Group Limited

Amanda Wallace

Nigel Menezes

ABN 60 090 739 923

Mobile. +61 (0)422 379 964

Mobile. +61 (0)411 012 690

Level 13, Tower Two, 201 Sussex Street Sydney

Email. amanda.wallace@iag.com.au

Email. nigel.menezes@iag.com.au

NSW 2000 Australia

Telephone. +61 (0)2 9292 9222

IAG lodges product disclosure statement for an offer of unsecured subordinated notes

2

onlySummary Terms Sheet

as at 11 March 2022

For an offer of up to NZ$400,000,000 IAG Unsecured Subordinated Notes.

This terms sheet (Terms Sheet) is a summary only. More details are contained in the Product Disclosure Statement for the Offer usedated 11 March 2022 (PDS). The PDS is available free of charge on the online Disclose register maintained by the Companies

Office at www.disclose-register.companiesoffice.govt.nz/ (offer number OFR13283) or can be obtained from the Joint Lead Managers, Co-Managers or your usual financial advice provider.

These unsecured subordinated notes are complex financial products that are not suitable for many investors. If you do not f lly understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should not invest in them. You should read the PDS and you can seek advice from a financial advice provider to help you make an investment decision.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this Terms Sheet have the meaning given to them in the PDS unless the context

personal

otherwise requires.

Key dates for the Offer

PDS registration

Friday, 11 March 2022

Opening Date

Monday, 21 March 2022

Closing Date

Friday, 12.00pm, 25 March 2022

Rate Set Date

Friday, 25 March 2022

Issue Date

Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Expected date of quotation on the NZX Debt Market

Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Key dates for the Notes

First Interest Payment Date

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Interest Payment Dates

Interest is scheduled to be paid in arrear on:

For

• each quarterly Scheduled Interest Payment Date, being 15 March, 15 June,

15 September and 15 December in each year during the term of the Notes,

commencing on 15 June 2022; and

• if the Notes are repaid on a date that is not a Scheduled Interest Payment Date,

the date of repayment of the Notes.

Optional Redemption Dates

Thursday, 15 June 2028 (First Optional Redemption Date) and each subsequent

Scheduled Interest Payment Date

Maturity Date

Tuesday, 15 June 2038

1 of 7 Pages

Overview of the Notes

Issuer

Group

Description only Purpose

useRegulatory capital

No guarantee

Issue amount

Insurance Australia Group Limited ABN 60 090 739 923 (IAG)

IAG and all of its subsidiaries

Unsecured subordinated notes (Notes). Depending on the circumstances, the Notes may be repaid early or, if a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs, be Converted into IAG ordinary shares (Ordinary Shares) or be Written-Off.

The proceeds of the Offer will be used for IAG's general corporate purposes including to refinance existing indebtedness.

The Notes qualify as Tier 2 Capital for the IAG Level 2 Insurance Group for Australian regulatory capital purposes.

The Notes are not guaranteed by any other member of the Group, by any other person or by any government.

The offer is for up to NZ$400,000,000. The offer consists of two separate parts: a Primary Offer and a Direct Re-investment Offer (each described below) and includes a re-investment option for New Zealand resident investors in IAG's NZ$ unsecured subordinated convertible notes issued in 2016 (2016 Notes).

personalOffers

Eligible investors

There is no public pool for the Notes.

Primary Offer

The Primary Offer will be reserved for clients of the Joint Lead Managers, Co- Managers, Primary Market Participants and other persons invited to participate in the Bookbuild, including New Zealand resident clients whose investment in 2016 Notes is held under a Custody arrangement.

Direct Re-investment Offer

The Direct Re-investment Offer is available only to New Zealand resident investors in 2016 Notes whose investment is not held under a Custody arrangement and who are a registered holder of 2016 Notes on 18 March 2022.

Offer amount

ForHow to apply

Your investment in 2016 Notes will be held under a Custody arrangement if a company who provides custodial services in the ordinary course of business holds your 2016 Notes as a trustee or nominee for your benefit.

Up to NZ$370,000,000 plus any unallocated

Up to NZ$30,000,000

amount under the Direct Re-investment Offer

Applications can only be made through a

Online application process, on a first-come,

Primary Market Participant (such as a Joint

first-served basis.

Lead Manager or Co-Manager) or approved

You can apply online at

financial intermediary who has obtained an

www.iagsubordinatednotes2022.co.nz

allocation in the Bookbuild.

from the Opening Date.

2 of 7 Pages



Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:55:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
