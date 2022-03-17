Log in
Insurance Australia : IAG Quality Report 2020-21

03/17/2022 | 06:41pm EDT
This is the ninth consecutive year IAG has published its Quality Report, which underscores its dedication to providing customers with the best possible experience by ensuring motor and property repairs meet its quality and safety standards.

COVID-19 restrictions over the past financial year limited the number of quality inspections that could be conducted. Despite this, IAG completed more than 14,400 motor repair inspections, and identified 1,434 quality issues. The average repair quality score was 95.4 per cent.

IAG conducted 2,867 property repair inspections and identified 127 quality issues.

IAG works with its repairers to rectify any issues identified during inspections.

Executive General Manager Direct Claims, Luke Gallagher, said this year's Report highlights IAG's focus on its dedication to quality, safety and supporting its customers through extreme weather events and the pandemic.

"This time last year we were supporting our east coast customers through devastating storms and floods. Sadly, the same tragic situation is unfolding again. Our focus is helping them recover as quickly as possible," Mr Gallagher said.

"We do this by providing them with the best possible claims experience, backed up by our dedication to ensuring their repairs meet our quality and safety standards.

"By adopting the latest innovations and technology, from virtual property assessments over a smartphone to advanced tarpaulin products to better protect homes, we've overcome the range of challenges thrown at us by the pandemic and extreme weather events."

With Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) becoming more advanced and standard inclusions in new motor vehicles, this year's Quality Report outlines IAG's requirements for the safe repair of vehicles fitted with ADAS technology.

There's also an update on the rollout of virtual assessing and MakeSafe tarping for property claims, and a feature on how the NRMA Insurance helicopter helped NSW emergency authorities during last year's floods.

It was also recently deployed to the floods in northern New South Wales, transporting SES volunteer rescue teams and essential supplies to isolated communities and providing critical flood intelligence across affected areas.

"Whether it's floods, fires, cyclones or hail, we'll continue to be there - on the ground or in the air - for our customers and the community when they need us most," Mr Gallagher said.

To view the Quality Report 2020-21 visit: www.iag.com.au

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
