Insurance Australia : IAG announces 1H22 results

"IAG delivered a solid performance in 1H22, reflecting the foundations we have put in place to create a stronger and more resilient IAG. We've reset the business with a simpler operating model, new leadership, and a clear strategy for growth which we are investing in to create long-term value for our stakeholders.

We have upgraded our FY22 gross written premium (GWP) guidance from low to mid single-digit growth reflecting the confidence we have in the business and future economic outlook. We've reaffirmed reported insurance margin guidance of 10-12% for FY22.

We're encouraged by our strong GWP growth of 6.2% and sound underlying performance, with our underlying insurance margin improving to 15.1% (FY21: 14.7%).

While GWP growth was primarily rate driven, we achieved new customer growth and strong retention across our key motor and home lines in our direct Australia business. GWP in this business grew 3.3%.

We are seeing a notable turnaround in our intermediated Australia business which grew GWP ~9%, reported strong retention and some new business growth, and an improving underlying margin of 5% (1H21: 3.8%).

The New Zealand business performed well across its business and consumer portfolios driving GWP growth of 5.9% in NZ currency while its strong underlying margin of 16.8% was an improvement on FY21 (16.4%).

IAG's insurance profit of $282m (1H21: $667m) was impacted by significant natural perils costs of $681m largely from severe weather events in October along with modest reserve strengthening. This equated to a lower reported insurance margin of 7.1% (1H21: 17.9%). We delivered a net profit of $173m compared to a $460m loss in 1H21. There have been no further material changes to the provisions we've made for business interruption and customer refunds and we reiterate that we have no net insurance exposure to trade credit via BCC Trade Credit.