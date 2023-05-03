Advanced search
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
05/03/2023
4.955 AUD   +0.10%
Insurance Australia : IAG appoints Michelle Klein as Chief Customer and Marketing Officer

05/03/2023 | 10:53pm EDT
IAG has announced the appointment of Michelle Klein as Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, to lead the newly formed Customer Experience and Marketing Division later this month.

Ms Klein will be returning to Australia from the United States, after spending almost a decade at Meta where she was most recently Vice President, Global Business and Product Marketing.

With a career spanning 25 years and five continents, Ms Klein has worked with iconic brands including Diageo, British Airways, Orient Express and Armani. An international business leader and three-time Effie Award winner, she has led cross-functional teams to transform brand perception and drive business results to achieve double-digit growth.

At IAG, Ms Klein will be responsible for the IAG marketing and brand portfolio strategy for all brands across IAG's Direct and Intermediated Insurance divisions, including NRMA Insurance, ROLLiN', CGU and WFI brands. In the role, Ms Klein will utilise deep customer and community insights, while leveraging brand strengths, to improve the overall customer experience to better connect with and reach more Australians.

IAG Direct Insurance Australia Group Executive Julie Batch said: "Michelle is renowned internationally for her innovative solutions to redefining the role of brands to deliver business results.

"It is a testament to the strength of IAG and our portfolio of brands to attract someone of Michelle's calibre to our team. She brings to the role extensive experience in B2B and B2C marketing, customer experience, and product development, which will be invaluable in supporting the delivery of our strategy."

Ms Klein commented: "After spending almost a decade of my career focused on building community and bringing people closer together with Meta, I'm looking forward to this next chapter in helping make the world a safer place with IAG.

"Through its iconic and trusted brands, IAG helps millions of people across Australia protect what matters most, providing invaluable safety and peace of mind. This decade must be transformational - one where we focus on a safer future and IAG's people have worked tirelessly to provide support to people during crises. I'm so excited to be a part of this important industry and to use my Silicon Valley experience to drive transformation through insights and technology."

Ms Batch continued: "I want to thank Zara Curtiswho was Acting Chief Marketing Officer since September last year. Under her leadership, we launched the new NRMA Insurance brand platform, 'Until Then', and delivered our inaugural Cricket Australia partnership. Zara will continue to bring her creativity and customer engagement expertise to the marketing leadership team with an expanded remit."

