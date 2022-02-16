Insurance Australia : IAG investment helping to drive car subscription start-up

IAG and Seven West Media, have led a $28.9 million latest funding round in Australia's first car subscription company Carbar.

The funds will be used to broaden Carbar's marketing, partnership and technology capabilities, as it looks to further scale its operations in Australia and capitalise on adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Carbar has seen a more than 2000 per cent increase in active subscribers since its last cap raise in July 2019.

IAG Group Executive Direct Insurance Australia, Julie Batch, said: "We're proud to have partnered with Carbar since 2019 and supported its growth as the pioneer of Australia's car subscription market.

"Carbar's world-class digital capabilities have also provided us with the opportunity to evolve with the mobility needs of our customers, who, in the unfortunate event their vehicle is a total loss after an accident, can now source a new or used vehicle through Carbar and have it delivered.

"We're excited by the opportunities ahead for Carbar and providing the best possible experiences for our customers today and into the future."