Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance Australia : IAG investment helping to drive car subscription start-up

02/16/2022 | 12:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IAG and Seven West Media, have led a $28.9 million latest funding round in Australia's first car subscription company Carbar.

The funds will be used to broaden Carbar's marketing, partnership and technology capabilities, as it looks to further scale its operations in Australia and capitalise on adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Carbar has seen a more than 2000 per cent increase in active subscribers since its last cap raise in July 2019.

IAG Group Executive Direct Insurance Australia, Julie Batch, said: "We're proud to have partnered with Carbar since 2019 and supported its growth as the pioneer of Australia's car subscription market.

"Carbar's world-class digital capabilities have also provided us with the opportunity to evolve with the mobility needs of our customers, who, in the unfortunate event their vehicle is a total loss after an accident, can now source a new or used vehicle through Carbar and have it delivered.

"We're excited by the opportunities ahead for Carbar and providing the best possible experiences for our customers today and into the future."

We're proud to have partnered with Carbar since 2019 and supported its growth as the pioneer of Australia's car subscription market.

Julie Batch

IAG Group Executive Direct Insurance Australia

Carbar co-founder and CEO Des Hang said: "This round will help us expedite growth in the business and make Carbar a household name. While we are thrilled with our growth to date, we realise that our current round of car subscribers are really early adopters.

"Given the experience overseas -- in less car obsessed markets -- we know that with the right push, this trend of subscription can compete with and rival car ownership. We'll be leading the charge on this for the entire car subscription industry.

"We also believe Carbar will play an instrumental role in the adoption of EVs across Australia as there are few solutions out there helping make these cars more accessible and easier to afford. The global rise of EVs is an inflection point for the auto industry. We want to be a global brand before this trend is fully realised, and in order to do that we need to further accelerate our growth."

Seven West Media's Head of Seven West Ventures, Alan Stuart, said: "Carbar already holds a unique position in Australia's evolving auto industry. It's a compelling consumer offering that, with the right push, has the ability to totally change the way we perceive EVs in Australia.

"By working closely with Carbar, we aim to accelerate its growth and help more Australians realise the value in car subscriptions and EV technology."

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
12:34aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG investment helping to drive car subscription start-up
PU
02/16INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/11Australian shares mark worst day in 2 weeks as tech stocks weigh
RE
02/11An unknown buyer acquired 80.64% stake in AAA Assurance Corporation from Insurance Aust..
CI
02/10Insurance Australia Group Swings to Fiscal H1 Profit; Shares Up Nearly 4%
MT
02/10INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG announces 1H22 financial results (374.24 KB)
PU
02/10Australia's IAG cash earnings slump 62% as natural hazard claims surge
RE
02/10Australia shares sink on tech sell-off after U.S. inflation data; miners shine
RE
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Insurance Australia Group Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
02/10INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : 1H22 Results presentation (1.15 MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 945 M 5 673 M 5 673 M
Net income 2022 563 M 402 M 402 M
Net Debt 2022 1 620 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 11 621 M 8 299 M 8 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,74 AUD
Average target price 5,13 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer
Neil Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Thomas William Pockett Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan B. Nicholson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED10.80%8 242
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.19%48 979
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.14%41 549
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.17%41 190
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.08%35 019
SAMPO OYJ0.54%27 198