  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Insurance Australia : IAG partners with Circle In to support caregivers

02/17/2022 | 12:34am EST
Whether you're starting a family or caring for a loved one, you shouldn't have to choose between a career and caregiving. That's why IAG has partnered with Circle In, a comprehensive platform that provides accessible, practical and authentic support for caregivers across all life stages.

Circle In provides a range of digital support, encourages honest conversations, shares inspiring stories, offers expert advice and helps our people maintain meaningful connections.

We are dedicated to creating a workforce reflective of the customers we serve, a culture of inclusion and a sense of belonging for all our people.

Christine Stasi

IAG Group Executive People, Performance and Reputation

Ms Stasi continued: "With almost half our people at IAG having caregiving responsibility, we're thrilled to have partnered with Circle In to offer a range of useful tools and resources to support all carers.

"Whether our people are caring for children, a family member or a friend with an illness or disability, Circle In is one of the ways we will support them through their caregiving journey, so they can be the best version of themselves at work and at home."

With on-demand resources and inspiring real-life stories from IAG working parents and caregivers, Circle In is available for IAG's people to access anytime, anywhere.

Circle In Co-Founder, Jodi Geddes, said: "I'm a proud working mother of two little girls and it was through my experience of becoming a working parent, that I was inspired to create Circle In. Those feelings of disconnection and lack of manager support was difficult and I knew there had to be a better way to support organisations in supporting their employees.

"I'm so pleased to be partnering with IAG to offer Circle In to its people and I hope that everyone using the platform will walk away with valuable practices to better manage their work and home life."

Circle In also includes conversation guides and resources to help people leaders with supporting their teams across all caregiving situations.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
