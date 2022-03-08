Insurance Australia : IAG provides claims update following east coast low storms

As of 6am Wednesday 9 March, IAG had received approximately 24,000 claims across its brands for the floods and storms. This includes approximately 3,500 claims from the widespread flooding which has occurred across Sydney over the last three days. As weather is still affecting the eastern seaboard and given limited access to impacted areas, it is too early to determine the number and nature of claims, which are expected to rise further over the coming days.

IAG Managing Director and CEO Nick Hawkins said: "Our communities continue to battle through this extraordinary sequence of weather events and it is distressing to see people suffer through multiple storms and floods up and down the east coast. And there is no doubt this disaster would have been even more tragic without the unwavering dedication of our emergency personnel and of residents looking out for one another.

"We have all hands on deck for our NRMA Insurance, CGU and WFI customers with extra people on the phones and on the ground in devastated areas in Queensland and NSW. Our assessors and repairers have started assessments and emergency make safe repairs in impacted areas and we are securing temporary accommodation for customers who can't return to their homes," Mr Hawkins said.

"The NRMA Insurance helicopter has been in the air supporting the flood response, transporting NSW SES volunteer rescue teams and essential supplies to isolated communities, and providing critical flood intelligence across affected areas.